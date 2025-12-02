Electric Royalties Ltd.: Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on growing revenues and progress within its copper royalty portfolio.

Electric Royalties CEO Brendan Yurik commented: "We are pleased to announce the receipt of C$253,359 in revenues since our December 2024 royalty acquisition of the Punitaqui Copper Mine in Chile, with additional revenues expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. We are very encouraged by the ongoing ramp-up at Punitaqui - an increase in production there directly supports higher royalty revenues for our Company, strengthening our cash flow and underpinning our growth strategy.

"Meanwhile, the new operator at the Zonia Copper Project in Arizona, Edge Copper Corporation, has received funding of C$17 million to leverage proprietary AI-driven exploration methods to expand Zonia's resource further and complete a pre-feasibility study. The new ownership team and investment provide confidence that Zonia will emerge as a leading U.S.-based copper project at a time when copper has been formally recognized as a critical mineral by the U.S. government. Copper's inclusion on the official U.S. Geological Survey critical minerals list grants copper projects access to streamlined permitting, potential federal funding, and tax incentives.

"At the Millennium Copper-Cobalt Project in Australia, the commencement of diamond drilling to target high-grade graphite - sitting on top of and adjacent to an existing cobalt-copper-gold resource - underscores the project's position as a critical minerals asset in a readily accessible mining district near Cloncurry, Queensland.

"We will soon report on progress as to other royalties and metals within our portfolio of high-value critical minerals projects. Having recently optimized our company overhead expenses, our primary focus remains on maximizing both near-term royalties and long-term value creation."

Additional details on recent developments within our portfolio of copper royalties include:

Punitaqui Copper Mine (0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On October 16, 2025, Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV:BMR) ("BMR") announced that during the period from September 1 to October 14, 2025, it sold a total of 2,374 dry metric tonnes ("DMT") of copper concentrates produced at the Punitaqui Copper Mine in Chile. The concentrates averaged 25% copper, amounting to approximately 1.8 million pounds of contained copper. According to BMR, the near-term sales goal at Punitaqui is 2,500 to 2,700 DMT of copper concentrates per month by the end of 2025, assuming favorable operating and metallurgical conditions. Copper concentrate production targets for full year 2025 and 2026 are 15,000 to 16,000 DMT (potentially resulting in approximately 8.8 million pounds of contained copper), and 28,000 to 30,000 DMT (potentially resulting in approximately 16.5 million pounds of contained copper), respectively, assuming favorable operating and metallurgical conditions. Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by BMR.

Zonia Copper Oxide Project (0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On October 30, 2025, World Copper Ltd. (TSXV:WCU) ("World Copper") announced the completion of the previously announced sale of the Zonia Copper Project in Arizona, USA, to Edge Copper Corporation (TSXV:EDCU) ("Edge Copper"). For additional details on the transaction, see World Copper's news release dated October 30, 2025.



On November 3, 2025, Edge Copper announced the commencement of its inaugural drill program at Zonia, in collaboration with GeologicAI - a company using advanced artificial intelligence and geological modeling technologies to shorten the exploration process. GeologicAI, through its Resource Exploration Strategies unit, was the lead investor in Edge Copper's C$17 million equity financing, which closed on October 30, 2025.



Edge Copper is planning a 60,000-foot drill program, commencing in Q4 2025, to expand resources and advance the conversion of Zonia's extensive oxide copper Indicated and Inferred Resources. Based on these results, Edge Copper expects to update the current mineral resource and, if successful, the planned program could support a significantly larger and longer-life operation at Zonia than previously reported.



Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by World Copper and Edge Copper.

Millennium Copper-Cobalt Project (0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On November 27, 2025, Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) ("Metal Bank") announced the commencement of diamond drilling at the Millennium Project in Queensland, Australia, as part of its AUD$250,000 Queensland government-funded Collaborative Exploration Initiative program. This drilling targets high-grade near surface extensions to previously announced graphite results and bulk metallurgical samples within and adjacent to the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate. Metal Bank has also submitted an application for an additional mining lease at Millennium to facilitate further exploration and operations for both copper-cobalt-gold and graphite resources. This application area consists of approximately 159 hectares. Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Metal Bank.

Alan Roberts, a Certified Professional Geologist ("CPG") # 11260 by the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a qualified person, who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 43 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.

