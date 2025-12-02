CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:25 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Taoping Inc. (TAOP) - up 57% at $3.38
- MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) - up 22% at $404.30
- Mobile-health Network Solutions (MNDR) - up 21% at $2.24
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) - up 18% at $203.59
- ETHZilla Corporation (ETHZ) - up 18% at $11.22
- Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (CEP) - up 16% at $13.08
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (MHUA) - up 10% at $15.00
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - up 9% at $4.62
- Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) - up 8% at $3.40
- Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) - up 6% at $2.23
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX) - down 39% at $20.55
- American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC) - down 21% at $2.80
- Coincheck Group N.V. (CNCK) - down 16% at $6.55
- SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) - down 15% at $33.13
- Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C (AHMA) - down 14% at $12.31
- Kaixin Holdings (KXIN) - down 11% at $3.69
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) - down 11% at $2.36
- Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) - down 10% at $5.52
- Nomadar Corp. (NOMA) - down 5% at $8.17
- Symbotic Inc. (SYM) - down 4% at $81.20
