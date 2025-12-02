EQ Inc.: EQ Works Secures Multi-Year Deal for New AI-Powered Real Estate Platform with One of Canada's Leading QSR Organizations

Strategic Deal Incorporates Predictive Site Selection and Store Optimization Insights for Five National Brands Representing Over 1,000 Locations

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works", "EQ", or the "Company"), a leader in AI and data-driven software and solutions that empowers brands to better understand their customers and drive high-value acquisition, loyalty and engagement, is excited to announce the launch of Clearlake for Real Estate. This new platform, a predictive model to assist companies with Real Estate Site Selection, is an extension of EQ's current proprietary data capabilities and coincides with the Company signing a multi-year agreement with one of Canada's leading quick serve restaurant ("QSR") organizations. This initial engagement includes five of its largest national dining brands representing over 1,000 locations across Canada.

Purpose-built to simplify the process of selecting new locations, Clearlake for Real Estate provides a better, smarter, faster and more accurate way for retailers and businesses to identify new locations with the most potential. The platform enables companies to make decisions three to four times faster than traditional processes and with a higher degree of confidence, so that the risk of selecting underperforming stores is minimized.

Clearlake for Real Estate gains this competitive edge by integrating customer first-party data, geospatial and movement intelligence, transactional insights, and demographic and census datasets to deliver a holistic, predictive view of the market potential. These data sources, combined with EQ's advanced AI-driven modelling, forecasts performance potential, estimated revenue opportunities, competitive pressures, and potential cannibalization risks with unprecedented accuracy.

"This contract with one of Canada's most respected QSR organizations is a powerful validation of our decision to incorporate our data into the real estate sector," said Mark Ditkofsky, Chief Operating Officer at EQ Works. "QSR brands face significant capital risk when choosing new locations. Every decision has a direct material impact on revenue and profitability which is why by incorporating our powerful datasets into one predictive platform, we are helping our clients make location decisions with confidence and through data-backed analysis."

The initial launch with these five national dining brands will use the platform to evaluate both new market opportunities and areas for improved network optimization. As demand for these types of solutions continues to rise, EQ is strengthening its position at the intersection of data, AI, and location intelligence to help organizations make smarter, revenue-driving decisions with improved speed and accuracy.

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

