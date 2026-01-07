EQ Inc.: EQ Works Renews Multi-Year Partnership with One of Canada's Leading Media and Entertainment Companies

Engagement Continues to Build Upon EQ's Powerful Data Solutions, Advanced Targeting and Real-Time Reporting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works", "EQ", or the "Company"), a leader in AI and data-driven software and solutions that help brands better understand their customers and drive high-value acquisition, loyalty and engagement, is pleased to announce the renewal of its multi-year engagement with one of Canada's leading media and entertainment companies. This renewed three-year partnership, which historically has generated over $6 million in engagements, further strengthens the collaboration and expands the scope of work across data insights, advanced targeting, operational efficiencies, and real-time measurement.

Built on years of shared success, this partnership continues to draw on EQ's proprietary data assets - including its extensive geospatial intelligence and distinctive behavioural datasets - to deliver precise audience targeting, segmentation, insights, and measurement. The agreement also expands the use of EQ's end-to-end media workflow, empowering teams to plan, activate, and optimize campaigns more efficiently, with automation and optimization integrated at every stage.

"Extending this partnership is a testament to the impactful results we've been able to deliver together," said Mirko Villalta, Chief Information Officer at EQ Works. "Our proprietary data and our full-stack execution capabilities enable advertisers to reach the right audiences with efficiency and precision, while our real-time reporting infrastructure provides clarity and transparency into performance. We're excited to continue pushing the boundaries with a partner that shares our commitment to innovation."

A key component of the renewed engagement is EQ's advanced real-time analytics and reporting suite. Powered by EQ's proprietary datasets and AI-driven enrichment, the platform offers our clients a unified, always-on view of performance, empowering them to make faster, more informed decisions and quickly adapt campaigns to maximize outcomes.

"We have spent years building the data foundation, technology, and AI systems that drive quantifiable business outcomes for our clients," said Jack Chung, SVP Software Engineering at EQ Works. "This renewal underscores the strength of that investment. We're proud to continue supporting one of Canada's most respected media companies with advanced targeting, efficient end-to-end delivery, and actionable real-time insights."

With this expanded agreement, EQ Works and its partner will continue to deliver market-leading data, technology, and measurement capabilities to analysts, marketers, and advertisers across Canada - driving better performance, greater efficiency, and deeper consumer understanding.

