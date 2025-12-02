Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, today announced the filing of a U.S. patent application for its Quantum DeFi Wrapper (QDW) technology.

This innovation is designed to safeguard decentralized finance (DeFi) operations against the potential cybersecurity threat posed by the advent of quantum computers. DeFi underpins nearly all operational aspects of the digital asset ecosystem, from lending and borrowing to trading and staking, across major Layer 1 blockchains such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Hyperliquid. QDW enables these activities to remain secure in a post-quantum world without requiring changes to the existing blockchain infrastructure. In addition, QDW extends protection to custodian wallets, ensuring that underlying tokens are shielded from quantum-based vulnerabilities.

At the core of QDW is a Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) binding mechanism integrated into smart contracts. Acting as a "quantum circuit breaker," the system halts operations if PQC authentication requirements are not met, thereby preventing unauthorized access through quantum-enabled key extraction.

Market Context

According to CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market is valued at $3.1 trillion (including stablecoins). With regulators accelerating timelines for quantum-resistant financial infrastructure, long-term digital asset security is becoming a critical priority. The urgency is underscored by the GENIUS Act, passed in July 2025 in the U.S., which requires stablecoins to be backed 1-for-1 with cash or short-term debt, helping to make them a major source of demand for U.S. Treasuries. Despite this maturity, the industry remains exposed due to reliance on classical cryptographic algorithms such as ECDSA. QDW addresses this gap by providing broad-spectrum protection without sacrificing interoperability or performance.

Technical Highlights

Patent-pending method (US #19/396,202): Implementation of PQC circuit breaker.

Performance optimization: Compatible with existing Layer 1 chains.

Scalable toolkit: Includes support for custodian wallets and existing post-quantum stablecoins.

Executive Commentary

"Combining years of experience in post-quantum cybersecurity, collaboration with NIST, and commercial software engineering, we are excited to unveil our QDW technology for custodian wallets and DeFi operations for the crypto industry including stablecoins," said Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum. "Our mission is to give the crypto and stablecoin industries the confidence that digital assets can remain secure not just today, but in the quantum era ahead. It is important to understand that encrypted data being harvested today can be stored with the intent to decrypt it once quantum capabilities mature. Without proactive defenses, today's assets could be compromised tomorrow."

The Quantum Threat

The arrival of Q-Day, the moment when it is anticipated quantum computers will be capable of breaking widely used encryption, represents a looming threat to digital security. Compounding this is the growing risk presented by "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks where adversaries stockpile encrypted data for future quantum decryption. While technology leaders are beginning to adopt post-quantum cryptographic methods, most public blockchains remain vulnerable. QDW offers a practical, scalable solution to close this critical gap.

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity and remote access solutions. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com and follow us on our blog at https://blog.01com.com/wp.

