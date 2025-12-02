Establishment of the London office follows Luma AI's $900 million Series C investment led by HUMAIN marking the company's first major step towards international scale with plans to deepen partnerships across the UK, European Union, and Saudi Arabia in the first phase of expansion.

Former Monks and WPP executive Jason Day was appointed Head of EMEA to launch Luma AI internationally and drive worldwide growth across creative, advertising, gaming, and entertainment sectors.

Luma AI plans to add 200 new jobs in London in 2026.

Luma AI, the frontier artificial intelligence company building multimodal AGI intelligence and known for its flagship product Dream Machine, today announced a major step in its global expansion with the opening of its first international office in London, UK.

As creative economies decentralize and new production hubs emerge across EMEA, Luma AI is positioning its capabilities where creative work is increasingly being produced not just consumed. To build intelligence that truly serves global creators, Luma AI will work alongside them in their markets, cultures, and workflows. London is the first step in that strategy, as it has the unique position as a global center of advertising, brands, and entertainment.

"With this Series C raise and the upcoming build-out of global compute infrastructure, we have the capital and capacity to bring world-scale AI to creatives everywhere," said Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Luma AI. "Launching across EMEA is the logical next step in putting this power directly in the hands of storytellers, agencies, and brands globally."

Luma AI expects to create 200 roles in London in 2026, across research, engineering, partnerships, and strategic development. By 2028, the company expects to significantly add roles across the UK, Europe, and Saudi Arabia as new workflows emerge in advertising, brands, and entertainment.

Jason Day Joins Luma AI as Head of EMEA

Jason Day, formerly Executive Vice President of Global Growth at Monks, will lead international business development, strategic partnerships, and customer expansion outside the United States. He brings more than 15 years of experience building global client relationships and scaling creative and technology teams across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Before joining Monks, Day held senior roles at WPP including Global Business Director and Director for WPP-Scangroup and holds an MBA from the University of Oxford's Said Business School. His background in operational excellence, P&L leadership, and talent development gives Luma AI a strong foundation for responsible growth in new markets.

"Jason brings a rare combination of commercial strategy, international growth experience, and deep understanding of the creative space," said Caroline Ingeborn, COO of Luma AI. "His leadership across Monks and WPP especially scaling large cross-border teams and building client relationships in markets like London. Munich and Riyadh make him the ideal leader to drive our next chapter. With Jason leading from London, Luma AI can bring creative intelligence directly into the hands of marketers and storytellers around the world."

Day added: "Luma AI is the world leader in developing multimodal artificial generative intelligence (AGI) for the creative industry. Putting that intelligence into the hands of creative professionals around the world be they marketers, gamers, or film studios will transform the entire creative process. The regions we are expanding into are actively building new creative economies, with a need for technology that accelerates production without compromising quality. The potential for creative intelligence is still largely untapped, and this is the moment to scale it across industries and geographies."

The expansion follows Luma AI's recently announced $900 million Series C funding round. As part of the partnership, Luma AI will partner with HUMAIN on Project Halo a 2-gigawatt supercluster designed to power large-scale AI systems to train and deploy large-scale multimodal World Models to build systems for AI-assisted production, simulation, education, design, and advertising.

About Luma AI

Luma AI is building a multimodal general intelligence that can generate, understand, and operate in the physical world. Its flagship platform, Dream Machine, enables creatives everywhere to generate professional-grade video and images. In 2025, Luma released Ray3, the world's first reasoning video model capable of creating physically accurate videos, animations, and visuals. Luma's models are utilized by top entertainment studios, ad agencies, and technology leaders, including Adobe and AWS, and are available via subscription or API. The company is backed by HUMAIN, Andreessen Horowitz, AWS, AMD Ventures, NVIDIA, Amplify Partners, Matrix Partners, and angels from across the technology and entertainment space. For more information, visit www.lumalabs.ai.

