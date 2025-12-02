Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Chairman Succession

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

2 December 2025

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Chairman Succession

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc announces that Richard Wyatt has today retired as a Director and Chairman of the Company. Charles Cade has succeeded him as Chairman.

Richard Wyatt joined the Board in November 2017, and took over as Chairman in May 2023. Together with Arthur Copple, the previous Chairman, Richard was instrumental in the appointment of Redwheel as Portfolio Manager on 30 October 2020. Since this date, to 28 November 2025, the Company's net asset value per share total return is +192.6% and the share price total return is +224.8%. This compares to the total return of the FTSE All-Share Index of +98.4%.

Charles Cade joined the Board in March 2022 and was appointed Senior Independent Director in May 2024. Shefaly Yogendra has succeeded Charles as the Company's Senior Independent Director and Wendy Colquhoun has succeeded Shefaly as Chair of the Management Engagement Committee.

