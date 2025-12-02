

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan continued to weigh on global market sentiment.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows the likelihood of a quarter percentage rate cut by the Fed in December at 87.4 percent versus 86.4 a day ago.



Ten-year Japanese bond yields touched a 52-week high on Tuesday in the aftermath of Bank of Japan Governor's clearest signal yet on interest rate hikes.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading with gains despite an unexpected uptick in annual headline inflation in the Euro Area in November. Asian markets finished trading on a mostly positive note. The six-currency Dollar Index is hovering near the flatline. Ten-year bond yields hardened across regions.



Crude oil prices declined as oversupply impacted sentiment. Fears of a rate hike by Bank of Japan dented optimism surrounding Fed rate cuts, dragging down gold prices. Cryptocurrencies rebounded.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,350.90, up 0.13% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,833.20, up 0.30% Germany's DAX at 23,705.11, up 0.46% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,725.18, up 0.23% France's CAC 40 at 8,123.27, up 0.32% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,699.55, up 0.57% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 49,303.45, up 0.00% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,579.70, up 0.17% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,897.71, down 0.42% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,095.05, up 0.24%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1619, up 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.3209, down 0.05% USD/JPY at 155.98, up 0.33% AUD/USD at 0.6553, up 0.12% USD/CAD at 1.4003, up 0.06% Dollar Index at 99.42, up 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.116%, up 0.46% Germany at 2.7659%, up 0.61% France at 3.500%, up 0.52% U.K. at 4.5080%, up 0.58% Japan at 1.871%, up 0.05%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $62.97, down 0.32%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $59.18, down 0.24%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,235.40, down 0.92%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $87359.61, up 2.26% Ethereum at $2,821.73, up 0.28% XRP at $2.03, up 0.42% BNB at $841.14, up 2.65% Solana at $128.81, up 2.22%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News