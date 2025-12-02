

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Oyj (NOK) on Tuesday announced partnership with offshore communications network operator, Tampnet, to modernize and expand digital operations in the Gulf of Mexico using advanced 5G private wireless solutions.



The project will deploy Nokia 5G technology across Tampnet's 120 active base stations and extend coverage to 350-400 platforms, rigs, FPSOs, wind farms, and vessels.



This partnership builds on Nokia's 2025 deployment of the world's first fully autonomous private 5G edge network on a Norwegian offshore platform.



The Gulf is a strategic region for Tampnet, where it operates private and public networks and manages subsea fiber linking offshore assets to the mainland. Nokia's 5G AirScale Radio Access equipment will enable offshore industries to use real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and scalable automation, boosting worker safety and operational efficiency in the Gulf.



