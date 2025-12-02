Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG) ("UIG" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marcus Gillam to the board of directors of the Corporation.

Mr. Gillam is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Gillam Group Inc., a private Ontario progressive construction company that specializes in collaborative approaches to achieve superior results. As Chief Executive Officer, he has overseen the growth of Gillam Group from inception to a thriving business with a staff of over 130 people, successfully completing complex and challenging projects throughout the Ontario market.

Mr. Gillam is a project management specialist with over 30 years of experience in the planning and delivery of a wide range of complex construction projects. He has successfully delivered many projects in various sectors and internationally, including through the Ontario alternate finance procurement (i.e. "P3") route, with a focus on extensive pre-construction planning, design management and risk management techniques.

He has worked as a superintendent, estimator, project manager, engineer, client representative, infrastructure developer and executive. He brings a wide perspective and strong capability to the design, approvals and construction stages of each project. Mr. Gillam has been an integral part of many award-winning projects and he is a recipient of a Toronto Construction Association "Best of the Best" award and a British Construction Industry Award.

About Urban Infrastructure Group

UIG is a leading concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group engaged in the earliest stage of the construction process - known as Stage One. Urban Infrastructure Group specializes in large-scale, master-planned residential communities, with partners and customers behind some of Ontario's most significant residential development projects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276568

SOURCE: Urban Infrastructure Group Inc.