Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG) ("UIG" or the "Corporation"), a concrete and drainage infrastructure construction company focused on new residential housing projects, has received a contract for concrete and drainage work for a residential development in Oakville, Ontario. The contract is for 161 homes in total with work already commenced on 89 homes in December 2025.

This project underscores UIG's expertise in delivering critical infrastructure for large-scale residential communities and its commitment to supporting the growth of dynamic regions like Halton.

"We are pleased to partner on the Oakville development," said Gary Alves, Chief Executive Officer. "The awarding of this contract further recognizes UIG's commitment to quality and efficient delivery of concrete and drainage solutions essential for sustainable communities."

About Urban Infrastructure Group

UIG is a leading concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group engaged in the earliest stage of the construction process - known as Stage One. Urban Infrastructure Group specializes in large-scale, master-planned residential communities, with partners and customers behind some of Ontario's most significant residential development projects.

Connect with UIG: https://urbaninfrastructuregroup.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of UIG, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although UIG has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. UIG does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276839

SOURCE: Urban Infrastructure Group Inc.