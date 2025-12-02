Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") reports that it has leveraged recent divestment proceeds (see Issuer news release dated November 6, 2025) to expand its presence in an emerging copper exploration camp near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, with the result being significant growth in the Corporation's claim position in the area, as consolidated within its Soo East Copper Project.

Soo East Copper Project - Project Expansion

Dixie Gold's executive management team successfully undertook internally led efforts to more than double the scale of the Issuer's Soo East Copper Project. The project is situated directionally northeast of Sault Ste. Marie. The Issuer acquired the project's additional mining claims through staking and has paid the applicable Crown fees to the Government of Ontario.

As a result, Dixie Gold's Soo East Copper Project has expanded from 137 mining claims covering approximately 3,013 ha to 316 mining claims covering approximately 6,948 ha (ha totals as measured by QGIS).

The expansion claims for the Issuer's Soo East Copper Project were acquired on a royalty-free basis (save Crown obligations) providing the Issuer with additional project-level flexibility.

Dixie Gold is now in the process of working on completing applicable surface rights notices related to the expansion area, which is customary for the acquisition method.

An updated map of the Soo East Copper Project, within a regional setting, is highlighted in Figure 1 below, which also differentiates the original project area and new project expansion ground (for the purpose of this news release).

Figure 1: Soo East Copper Project (Regional Project Context)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11779/276547_6e4fdd22d4354a9a_002full.jpg

The Issuer notes that QcX Gold Corp. (see Figure 1 above) has now closed its acquisition of various mining claims adjacent and regionally-proximate to Dixie Gold's Soo East Copper Project with QcX Gold Corp. paying more than one-and-a-half million dollars of immediate market consideration for their acquisition of the same (see QcX Gold Corp news release, QcX Gold Completes Acquisition, dated November 7, 2025).

To the above, Dixie Gold views such acquisition terms to secure a claim position in this emerging copper exploration camp as serving to highlight the extraordinary cost positioning that Dixie Gold's executive management achieved for the Issuer's shareholders in assembling the Soo East Copper Project.

Dixie Gold's procurement of its initial project area (as announced by the Issuer on November 6, 2025) was informed by a high-grade copper discovery drill intercept at a regionally-proximate third-party project (see Sterling Metals Corp. news release, Sterling Metals Announces High-Grade Copper Discovery at the Soo Copper Project Intersecting 262.5m of 1.05% CuEq, Including 68.3m of 3.25% CuEq and 9.3m of 19.8% CuEq from Near Surface, dated September 29, 2025).

Subsequently, Sterling Metals has raised more than $14m in a financing that closed in late-November 2025 to, among other things, advance its nearby Soo Copper Project (see Sterling Metals Corp. news release, Sterling Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement to Accelerate Advancement of the Soo Copper Project, dated November 26, 2025), which the Issuer sees as highlighting market interest in the region.

Soo East Copper Project - Project Update

Since acquiring the original project position near Sault Ste. Marie, executive management of Dixie Gold has already begun certain work to internally develop project areas that may provide the Soo East Copper Project with prioritized exploration targets.

In this regard, certain research activities around the inaugural mining claim blocks of the Soo East Copper Project have been completed. Dixie Gold can now confirm that during a related-area copper staking rush in the early 1960s, which revolved around the Tribag copper discovery (later mined), then-Falconbridge (which at the time was a base metals major in Canada) held claim rights to area around Griffin Lake which are now held by Dixie Gold. In the Issuer's view, this serves to highlight the exploration potential involving significant portions of its Soo East Copper Project given that such area was of historic interest to a major (Falconbridge) for copper exploration.

Regarding the new mining claims covered by the expansion area (see Figure 1 above), executive management of Dixie Gold has sourced certain historic exploration information through a legal prospectus filed by then-Copper Reef Mines Limited ("Copper Reef") with the Ontario Securities Commission as stamped November 1, 1963 (the "Copper Reef Prospectus"). Within the Copper Reef Prospectus, and in Copper Reef discussing the presence of iron and copper, Copper Reef made reference to "quartz veins being common in the sediments in vicinity of granite intrusions" and noted that "one of the most promising of these veins occurs on an island in Moose Lake (now Quintet Lake)" (the "Quintet Lake Copper Showing"). The Quintet Lake Copper Showing area is now covered by mining claims held by Dixie Gold and the aforementioned showing is also recorded by way of the Ontario mineral record database as MDI41N01NE00035.

To help inform the Issuer's next steps, the Corporation is awaiting the market release of pending assays by Sterling Metals at its project which have been publicly guided by them as expected to be released in the coming weeks (see Sterling Metals Corp. news release, Sterling Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement to Accelerate Advancement of the Soo Copper Project, dated November 26, 2025).

Disclaimer Regarding Historic Information

Information in this press release contains reference to historic materials which have not been independently field-verified by the Issuer or its Qualified Person and as such, readers should not place undue reliance thereon.

Disclaimer Regarding Third-Party News Releases

The Issuer is not responsible for the content, technical or otherwise, of any third-party news releases.

Disclaimer Regarding Adjacent Projects

The Issuer cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate or adjacent projects (such as the Soo Copper Project) are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on projects or project interests held or operated by the Issuer (such as the Soo East Copper Project).

Qualified Person

Antonio Carteri, P.Geo., and a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Carteri is an independent consultant to the Issuer.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a publicly traded junior exploration company holding a portfolio of mining-related interests in Canada. For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca.

