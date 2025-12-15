Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") reports that it has filed its management information circular (the "Meeting Circular") and related materials in connection with its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders, to be held in Vancouver, BC on January 22, 2026 (the "AGSM"). In line with past shareholder meetings, the AGSM will be conducted on a notice-and-access basis.

The AGSM will consider the items of ordinary and special business described in the Meeting Circular. The ordinary items of business include setting the number of directors to be elected, electing directors, and appointing the auditor for the ensuing year, all as set out in the Meeting Circular. As special business, shareholders - excluding any and all shareholders who are members of management, a director or an Insider (each and all of whom are disenfranchised from voting on special business) - will be asked to vote on their desire for the Issuer to maintain listed status, as set out in the Meeting Circular. Shareholders will also be asked to consider such other business as may properly come before the AGSM or any any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof.

Alongside other availability, the Meeting Circular and related meeting materials have been posted to SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a publicly traded junior exploration company holding a portfolio of mining-related interests in Canada. For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and/or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the timing and outcomes of the AGSM and voting results thereof. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

