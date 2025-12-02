Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of three industry professionals to its leadership team and Board of Directors, further strengthening the Company as it advances development of its Kiskunhalas tight gas project in Hungary.

Mr. Jerald (Jay) Stratton Jr. - Independent Director.

Mr. Stratton is an accomplished oil and gas executive with over 40 years of experience at companies including ARCO, OXY, Anadarko and Chesapeake Energy, working both US domestic and international assets. Most recently serving as COO of Ultra Petroleum, he focused on capital efficiency and operational excellence delivering 20% cost reduction at the Pinedale tight gas field in Wyoming. He brings corporate strategic insights across a range of governance, safety, financial, and technical arenas and has extensive leadership development experience and a superior network of industry experts and high-level decision makers, at the forefront of energy policy. Mr. Stratton holds a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Mr. Larry Busnardo - VP Investor Relations.

Mr. Busnardo brings over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry with a focus on finance, capital markets and investor relations, most recently serving as Managing Director at EnerCom, Inc., an internationally recognized management consulting firm advising clients on investor relations and marketing. His previous roles include VP Investor Relations at HighPoint Resources and Forest Oil in Denver. Prior to his corporate roles, Larry spent more than a decade as a sell-side analyst at Macquarie Capital, Tristone Capital and Petrie Parkman & Co. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Metropolitan State University.

Mr. Lee Lehtonen - Technical Lead - Exploration.

With over 35 years of domestic and international experience, working for majors and Independents, Mr. Lehtonen has worked on all aspects of exploration and production life cycle on 3 continents, at the level of SME and senior leadership. He has been a key contributor in major deep-water discoveries and development projects for Mobil, Texaco, Pioneer, Vanari, and Nexen. Key skillsets include portfolio analysis, prospect generation/evaluation, and M&A. He holds a B.A. in Geology (Colgate University), M.Sc. Applied Geophysics (University of Texas, El Paso) and an MBA from SMU Cox Business School, Dallas.

Dr. Paul Clarke stated, "We are very excited to welcome Jay, Larry, and Lee to the Company. We continue to build an industry-leading team at CanCambria, as we prepare for significant future growth through the development of our extensive Kiskunhalas project in Hungary. These appointments meaningfully expand our operational, technical and capital markets capabilities. Collectivity, these appointments bring more than 100 years of focused experience, gained with public and private E&P companies defined by results-driven philosophies. With this strengthened leadership team, the Company is well positioned to deliver on our business model of organic growth."

Stock Option Grant

Associated with the recruitment and incentivization of the above-named staff, the Company announces that it has granted 900,000 options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Company specifically. Such Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD $0.53 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Options will vest in equal tranches of twenty-five percent (25%) every six (6) months following their grant date. The Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Omnibus Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging industries' most advanced technologies they aim to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resources in the heart of Europe.

www.CanCambria.com

