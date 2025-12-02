BTS GROUP AB (publ) has been named to Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2025 list, marking the company's fifth consecutive year of recognition for innovation and impact in virtual sales enablement.

BTS continues to redefine how organizations develop sales excellence through AI-enhanced and experiential learning. Building on the success of Verity, its AI-powered practice and feedback platform, BTS has expanded its suite of tools that analyze, coach, and accelerate skill development. By combining conversation intelligence and immersive simulations, BTS helps global sales teams master the human side of selling in an increasingly intelligent and data-driven world.

From AI platforms to business simulations, BTS can mirror real client dynamics to conversation intelligence that identifies behavioral gaps in real time, helping global sales leaders master the human side of selling in the age of intelligence.

"We're honored to receive this recognition once again for our virtual sales training capabilities," says Eduardo Umanzor, Head of the Sales and Marketing Center of Expertise. "Our integration of AI allows sales teams to practice, adapt, and perform with greater precision and confidence. Together with our clients, we're creating learning experiences that turn every interaction into an opportunity to lead, learn, and grow."

Selling Power's 2025 report highlights how AI and data-driven learning are transforming virtual sales training, a shift that BTS has been leading through its innovative, human-centered approach.

As Selling Power publisher and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner noted, the companies on this year's list "demonstrate the expertise, innovation, and agility needed to help clients thrive in today's fast-paced, tech-enabled sales environment."

See the full list of Selling Power's 2025 Top Virtual Sales Training Companies here.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we've been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. www.sellingpower.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202725476/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Roanne Neuwirth

CMO

+1 (339) 222-4112