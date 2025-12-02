Konica Minolta Business Solutions Ltd.: Konica Minolta Positioned as a Leader in 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide High-Speed Digital Label Printers

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Digital Label Printers 2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc US51812724e, August 2025).

The report notes, "The high-speed digital label printer market is undergoing the same type of digital transformation we have seen in other segments of the printing market, with a portion of the total label volume moving from analog to digital production based on digital printing's economic advantages for short runs. The demand for digital production is based on a move to shorter runs and on-demand production to impact consumer decisions and eliminate waste."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Over that time, Konica Minolta has placed more than 1,700 of its toner-based label presses, which have found a "sweet spot" in the digital label press market with their combination of quality and productivity." In North America, the company is on target to reach 2,000 installations in FY2025. The report recognized Konica Minolta for the following strengths:

Konica Minolta offers ongoing business development support through its Marketing Assurance Program, which helps print service providers identify and expand into new markets.

The Konica Minolta AccurioLabel is a simple device, configurable with optional finishing for more automated production.

Konica Minolta offers its own IC-605 digital front end and partners to offer a Creo controller as an option for either the AccurioLabel 230 or AccurioLabel 400.

The AccurioLabel is a smaller device, requiring less of a footprint while maintaining robust production capabilities.

The AccurioLabel presses offer low power consumption through Konica Minolta's advanced HDE toner, which lowers fusing temperature, also saving on energy costs.

"Being named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation and customer success," said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. "Our AccurioLabel portfolio continues to empower print providers to achieve higher productivity, superior quality and more sustainable, profitable growth."

Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 400 digital label press

Konica Minolta's AccurioLabel 230 and AccurioLabel 400 presses are designed to meet these demands with exceptional productivity, precision, and energy efficiency. The AccurioLabel 400 delivers resolutions up to 3,600 x 2,400 dpi, supports white toner printing and features low power consumption through Konica Minolta's advanced HDE toner technology.

"We continue to engineer solutions that make digital production smarter and more accessible," added Mallozzi. "With the AccurioLabel's trusted performance and advanced design, we're enabling printers to innovate faster and capture new business opportunities."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta's journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years, and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts o nLinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, X (@KonicaMinoltaCA), and Instagram!

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

