

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Block, Inc. (XYZ) on Tuesday reported a 10% rise in transactions over the Black Friday-Cyber Monday (BFCM) period, processing more than 124 million payments across Square, Cash App, and Afterpay.



Around 49.8 million consumers and 1.3 million businesses used Block's platforms, with Midtown Atlanta leading in repeat shoppers.



Cash App Card holders boosted local spending by 25%, while gift card sales hit $33.5 million. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) activity grew, with basket sizes up 10% and per-customer spend rising 6%.



Fastest-growing local sectors included services 91%, home and garden 23%, and travel and experiences 13%. Top-selling retail items were shirts, shoes, and pants.



'We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how Americans shop,' said Nick Molnar, Head of Global Sales and Marketing at Block. 'Consumers aren't just spending - they're spending smarter and choosing to invest in their local communities. Our ecosystem is enabling this transformation, connecting neighborhood businesses with today's digital-first consumers.'



