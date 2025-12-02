Benevity Integrates its Trusted Global Nonprofit Network with Anthropic's Claude for Nonprofits to Accelerate Social Impact

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2025program as a Model Context Protocol (MCP) Integration Partner - a significant milestone in harnessing responsible AI to accelerate social impact.

Through this partnership, Claude will be able to seamlessly leverage Benevity's enterprise impact platform capabilities, with the MCP server serving as foundational infrastructure to enable countless use cases in the future. Powered by the more than two million validated nonprofits in the Benevity cause database, Claude will deliver verified nonprofit choices, empowering people to confidently find and support the causes they care about most - advancing impact with profound efficiency and scale.

"At Benevity, our purpose has always been to make it easier for people and companies to do good in the world," said Soraya Alexander, CEO, Benevity. "Benevity's partnership with Anthropic and Claude for Nonprofits brings that purpose to life in a new way, using responsible AI to connect people with causes that matter to them. It's another step in our journey to help companies activate purpose at work, empower employees to make meaningful impact, and help nonprofits reach more supporters with greater efficiency and trust."

The Benevity vision for responsible AI is holistic and is being thoughtfully applied across its enterprise impact platform. Designed to unlock new efficiencies across every stage of corporate purpose-led programs, the agentic strategy is designed to enable changemakers to drive greater impact by advancing more strategic work. The new Anthropic partnership aligns with the Benevity AI vision to drive personalized purpose at work experiences that connect corporate employees more seamlessly to causes.

"Anthropic's mission is to build reliable AI systems and lead research that ensures this technology benefits humanity safely and ethically," said Elizabeth Kelly, Head of Beneficial Deployments, Anthropic. "Our values guide how we choose our partners and work together. Our shared mission with Benevity goes beyond building smarter tools. By combining Benevity's AI-enabled social impact platform with Claude's advanced AI, we aspire to make it possible to serve more communities and deliver measurable impact with safety and responsibility at the core."

"Expanding access to our work starts with meeting donors where they are," said Tunde Wackman, Chief Development Officer, World Central Kitchen (WCK). "At WCK, we recognize that AI search is becoming an essential part of how people find and support nonprofits. We're pleased to see Benevity and Claude collaborate on a responsible, forward-looking tool that opens new avenues for donor engagement across the sector."

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in enterprise social impact software. Benevity's all-in-one platform empowers the world's most purpose-driven companies to seamlessly integrate corporate social responsibility into their core business strategy - driving measurable, scalable, and lasting impact. Benevity has supported more than $34.5 billion to more than 500,000 nonprofit organizations and enabled more than 8.5 million changemakers worldwide since 2008, empowering organizations to build trust, engage employees, boost retention, and drive innovation. Its unified platform supports giving, volunteering, granting, and employee mobilization - backed by intelligent insights and a secure, global infrastructure. For more information, visit benevity.com .

