Siili Solutions Oyj: Inside information: Siili Solutions Plc lowers its financial guidance for 2025 adjusted EBITA

Inside information: Siili Solutions Plc lowers its financial guidance for 2025 adjusted EBITA

Siili Solutions Plc Insider information 2 December 2025 at 15:55 EET

Siili Solutions Plc lowers its financial guidance for 2025 group adjusted EBITA. The company expects now the group adjusted EBITA to be EUR 3.9-4.5 million (previous guidance was EUR 4.7-7.7 million). The guidance for the group revenue for 2025 remains unchanged (EUR 108-130 million).

During the autumn Siili's sales has developed positively. However, some customers have postponed their investment decisions until next year. The group adjusted EBITA for 2025 will also be significantly affected by the correction of a technical accounting error.

New outlook for 2025:

Revenue for 2025 is expected to be EUR 108-130 million and adjusted EBITA EUR 3.9-4.5 million.

Previous outlook for 2025:

Revenue for 2025 is expected to be EUR 108-130 million and adjusted EBITA EUR 4.7-7.7 million.

The company publishes its Financial statements bulletin for 2025 on 11 February 2026.

