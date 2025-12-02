Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.12.2025
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
WKN: A1XFJ0 | ISIN: FI4000043435 | Ticker-Symbol: N88
Frankfurt
02.12.25 | 08:22
4,650 Euro
+0,43 % +0,020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2025 15:00 Uhr
Siili Solutions Oyj: Inside information: Siili Solutions Plc lowers its financial guidance for 2025 adjusted EBITA

Inside information: Siili Solutions Plc lowers its financial guidance for 2025 adjusted EBITA

Siili Solutions Plc Insider information 2 December 2025 at 15:55 EET

Siili Solutions Plc lowers its financial guidance for 2025 group adjusted EBITA. The company expects now the group adjusted EBITA to be EUR 3.9-4.5 million (previous guidance was EUR 4.7-7.7 million). The guidance for the group revenue for 2025 remains unchanged (EUR 108-130 million).

During the autumn Siili's sales has developed positively. However, some customers have postponed their investment decisions until next year. The group adjusted EBITA for 2025 will also be significantly affected by the correction of a technical accounting error.

New outlook for 2025:

Revenue for 2025 is expected to be EUR 108-130 million and adjusted EBITA EUR 3.9-4.5 million.

Previous outlook for 2025:

Revenue for 2025 is expected to be EUR 108-130 million and adjusted EBITA EUR 4.7-7.7 million.

The company publishes its Financial statements bulletin for 2025 on 11 February 2026.

Further information:

CEO Tomi Pienimäki
Phone: +358 (0)40 834 1399, email: tomi.pienimaki(at)siili.com

CFO Tuomas Toropainen
Phone: +358 (0)50 911 9598, email: tuomas.toropainen(at)siili.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.siili.com/en

Siili Solutions in brief:-

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005. www.siili.com/en


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
