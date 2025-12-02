

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies recorded a modest rebound on Tuesday, even as bearish projections lingered, swaying market mood. Overall crypto market capitalization gained even as markets digested news from Bitcoin investor Strategy Inc as well as research findings from AI safety and research company Anthropic. Demand for XRP ETF products also boosted sentiment.



Market leader Bitcoin traded between $88,537 and $83,862 during the past 24 hours while leading alternate coin Ethereum ranged between $2,863.89 and $2,720.44 during the same time period.



Developments at Virginia-headquartered Strategy Inc (MSTR), the leading Bitcoin treasury company led by Bitcoin champion Michael Saylor continued to dominate headlines and sway crypto market sentiment. Strategy Inc, the company ranked top among the public Bitcoin Treasury companies on Monday acquired 130 Bitcoins worth $12 million, lifting its total holdings of Bitcoins to 650 thousand or 3.095% of the total Bitcoin supply.



The company's shares had touched a 52-week low of $155.61 on Monday and finished trading at $171.42, losing 3.3 percent. The shares are trading 4.6 percent higher in Tuesday's trading.



Amidst concerns that lower Bitcoin prices could prompt it to sell some of its Bitcoin to cover dividend and interest payments on debt, the company on Monday announced the creation of a reserve funded using proceeds of sale of shares of class A common stock. The U.S. dollar reserve of $1.44 billion was established to support the payment of dividends on its preferred stock and interest on its outstanding indebtedness.



The abatement in outflows from Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. also supported sentiment. Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded net inflows of $9 million on Monday.



Markets also digested reports from AI safety and research company Anthropic that warned of automated exploitation of vulnerabilities. The research group on Monday said that AI Agents are capable of developing exploits and identifying fresh vulnerabilities. According to the report, an evaluation of agents Claude Sonnet 4.5 and GPT-5 uncovered two novel zero-day vulnerabilities and produced exploits.



The cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.98 trillion, recording an overnight addition of close to 2 percent. The 24-hour trading volume has however decreased 2.2 percent to $140 billion. 71 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than 1 percent whereas 8 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have declined more than 1 percent during the past 24 hours.



Among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, BNB, TRON, Hyperliquid and Bitcoin Cash and are trading with year-to-date gains whereas Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin and Cardano are trading with year-to-date losses.



Bitcoin has added 2.8 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $88,473.99. The current price is around 30 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7. The original cryptocurrency has gained 1.8 percent in the past week but is grappling with losses of 5.3 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Ethereum added 1.5 percent overnight to trade at $2,859.52. With prices almost 42 percent below the all-time-high, the leading alternate coin is saddled with year-to-date losses of 14.2 percent.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 9th rank while Ethereum is ranked 45th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP added 1.6 percent overnight lifting its current trading price to $2.05.



5th ranked BNB rallied 4.1 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $851.10.



The price of 7th ranked Solana increased 3.9 percent overnight to $131.21.



TRON ranked 8th overall added 0.82 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2798.



9th ranked Dogecoin added 2.4 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.1385.



10th ranked Cardano jumped 5.5 percent overnight to trade at $0.3999.



64th ranked Pump.fun (PUMP) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of 14.9 percent. 75th ranked MYX Finance (MYX) also added 13.6 percent in the past 24 hours.



99th ranked AB (AB) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 10.3 percent. 34th ranked Canton (CC) followed with losses of more than 9 percent.



