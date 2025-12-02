LG Electronics USA: Supporting an Integrated Approach to Nature and Health

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / LG Electronics USA:

On GivingTuesday, Leading Conservation Non-Profit Trust for Public Land Kicks Off Initiative with LG Focused on Connecting Kids with the Outdoors

Partnering with Trust for Public Land, the national conservation non-profit focused on connecting people with nature and each other, LG Electronics USA is supporting its mission to transform asphalt schoolyards into healthier green spaces.

According to Trust for Public Land, most of the 90,000 public schoolyards nationwide - spanning some two million acres - are covered in asphalt. The organization is working with local communities and partners like LG to transform these spaces and connect everyone with the outdoors, one schoolyard at a time.

Launching the partnership, nature conservation advocates and student groups gathered in Manhattan ahead of Trust for Public Land's Giving Tuesday takeover of LG's Times Square billboard. The video content spotlights transformative outdoor projects across the country - including schoolyards that have gone from 'asphalt to awesome.'

"We are honored to see the work of Trust for Public Land illuminated in the heart of Times Square-

a validation of how essential parks, trails, schoolyards and shared landscapes are to us all. These are the places where communities are strengthened, stories are told and memories are made, and where we come together," said Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, President and CEO of Trust for Public Land.

"We are grateful to LG for supporting the growing movement to expand access to the outdoors in every neighborhood and every city across the country," she added. "When we invest in these spaces, we are investing in the future we want to see."

According to LG Electronics USA's Corporate Marketing Director Jeannie Lee, Trust for Public Land and LG are well positioned to lead the paradigm shift around schoolyards and public parks. For example, both believe that access to the outdoors is a fundamental human need and that green spaces are essential to promoting mental and physical wellbeing for all.

"In the spirit of GivingTuesday, we're proud to shine a light on the great work of Trust for Public Land, which helps the next generation connect to the benefit and joys of the outdoors," she said. "Together with Trust for Public Land, our vision is simple: give more kids the opportunity to spend more time outdoors and help create green spaces in communities where they're needed most."

Lee said this partnership "aligns with LG's Better Life for All mission and our focus on healthier people and communities." For more information on LG's commitment to conservation, mental wellness and more, visit lg.com/us/sustainability. To join LG in supporting Trust for Public Land, visit www.tpl.org or text LAND to 53440 to donate.

About Trust for Public Land

Trust for Public Land (TPL) is a national nonprofit that connects everyone to the benefits and joys of the outdoors. As a leader in equitable access to the outdoors, TPL works with communities to create parks and protect public land where they're needed most. Since 1972, TPL has protected more than 4 million acres of public land, created more than 5,500 parks, trails, schoolyards and iconic outdoor places, raised over $112 billion in public funding for parks and public lands, and connected nearly 10 million people to the outdoors. To learn more, visit www.tpl.org.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. www.LG.com

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics North America

John I. Taylor

john.taylor@lge.com

+1 202 719 3490

LG Electronics USA

Laura Barbieri

laura.barbieri@lge.com

+1 631 848 9818

Trust for Public Land

Andy Orellana

andy.orellana@tpl.org

+1 775 391 3132

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from LG Electronics USA on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: LG Electronics USA

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lg-electronics-usa-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: LG Electronics USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/supporting-an-integrated-approach-to-nature-and-health-1113736