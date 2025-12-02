

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - AMD (AMD) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have expanded their partnership to build the next generation of open, scalable AI infrastructure, announcing a new rack-scale platform called 'Helios.'



HPE will be one of the first system providers to adopt the architecture, which integrates AMD EPYC CPUs, Instinct GPUs, Pensando networking, and the ROCm open software stack. A custom HPE Juniper Networking switch, developed with Broadcom, will enable high-bandwidth Ethernet connectivity for large AI clusters.



'HPE has been an exceptional long-term partner to AMD, working with us to redefine what is possible in high-performance computing,' said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD. 'With 'Helios', we're taking that collaboration further, bringing together the full stack of AMD compute technologies and HPE's system innovation to deliver an open, rack-scale AI platform that drives new levels of efficiency, scalability, and breakthrough performance for our customers in the AI era.'



'Helios' delivers up to 2.9 exaFLOPS of FP4 performance per rack and is built on OCP Open Rack Wide standards to speed customer deployments. HPE plans to offer the system globally in 2026.



