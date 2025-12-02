Anzeige
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
Four Seasons Education Inc.: Four Seasons Education Reports First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. ("Four Seasons Education" or the "Company") (NYSE: FEDU), a tourism and education-related service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026, ended August 31, 2025.

Financial and Operational Highlights for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2026

  • Revenue increased by 7.9% to RMB145.3 million (US$20.4 million), compared with RMB134.7 million in the same period of last year.
  • Gross profit increased by 30.9% to RMB38.8 million (US$5.4 million) from RMB29.7 million in the same period of last year.
  • Operating income was RMB9.2 million (US$1.3 million), compared with an operating loss of RMB5.7 million in the same period of last year.
  • Adjusted operating income(1) (non-GAAP) was RMB9.8 million (US$1.4 million), compared with an adjusted operating loss of RMB1.6 million in the same period of last year.
  • Net income was RMB12.4 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB3.0 million in the same period of last year.
  • Adjusted net income(2) (non-GAAP) was RMB13.7 million (US$1.9 million), compared with RMB2.1 million in the same period of last year.
  • Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were RMB4.53 (US$0.63) and RMB4.48 (US$0.63), respectively, compared with both RMB0.98 in the same period of last year. Each ADS represents ten ordinary shares.
  • Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS(3) (non-GAAP) were RMB5.11 (US$0.71) and RMB5.05 (US$0.71), respectively, compared with both RMB0.54 in the same period of last year.

(1) Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses.

(2) Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized holding gain (loss) in investments.

(3) Adjusted basic/diluted net income per ADS is defined as basic/diluted net income per ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses per ADS and unrealized holding gain (loss) in investments per ADS.

For more information on these adjusted financial measures, please see the section captioned under "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Ms. Yi (Joanne) Zuo, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Four Seasons Education, said, "We sustained our solid growth momentum for the six months ended August 31, 2025, with total revenue reaching RMB145.3 million, up 7.9% year-over-year. Owing to a healthy product mix and ongoing efficiency gains, we also maintained our strong upward profitability trajectory, including a significant improvement in gross profit margin from 22.0% in the first half of fiscal year 2025 to 26.7% in the first half of fiscal year 2026 and a significant improve in gross profit from RMB29.7 million in the first half of fiscal year 2025 to RMB38.8 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026. This contributed to our net income climbing to RMB12.4 million, a 313.9% increase year-over-year."

"Our enrichment learning programs continued to progress steadily as we prioritized high-quality learning experiences for learners of all ages, recording significant revenue growth for the six months ended August 31, 2025. Moving forward, we will prudently expand the enrichment learning business, strategically scaling our capacity in lockstep with market demand to ensure sustainable growth. Meanwhile, we are tilting our tourism product portfolio towards higher-margin, value-added offerings, to establish a more resilient and sustainable business model for this segment. "

"Our relentless focus on operational efficiency, strategic execution, and diverse service and product portfolios positions us well to drive profitable growth. We are confident our profitable premium services and disciplined expansion into new, compliant markets will boost our long-term competitiveness and create lasting value for all stakeholders."

First Half Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Revenue increased by 7.9% to RMB145.3 million (US$20.4 million) in the first half of fiscal year 2026, from RMB134.7 million in the same period of last year, mainly driven by the growth in the Company's enrichment learning business due to the business expansion effort.

Cost of revenue was RMB106.5 million (US$14.9 million) in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared with RMB105.0 million in the same period of last year, mainly due to the increase in staff cost of the Company's enrichment learning business.

Gross profit was RMB38.8 million (US$5.4 million) in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared with RMB29.7 million in the same period of last year. The increase of gross profit is mainly driven by the growth in the Company's enrichment learning business which has higher gross profit ratio.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 10.7% to RMB24.3 million (US$3.4 million) in the first half of fiscal year 2026 from RMB27.2 million in the same period of last year, mainly attributable to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses primarily caused by the repricing of share options in prior year.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 34.3% to RMB5.3 million (US$0.7 million) in the first half of fiscal year 2026 from RMB8.1 million in the same period of last year, mainly due to the decrease in advertising activities.

Operating income was RMB9.2 million (US$1.3 million) in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared with an operating loss of RMB5.7 million in the same period of last year.

Adjusted operating income(1) (non-GAAP), which is calculated as operating income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, was RMB9.8 million (US$1.4 million) in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared with an adjusted operating loss of RMB1.6 million in the same period of last year.

Interest income, net was RMB3.1 million (US$0.4 million) in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared with RMB7.5 million in the same period of last year, mainly due to interest expenses are no longer capitalized but expensed since the construction in progress of study camps in Wuyuan, Jiangxi are completed in the fiscal year 2025.

Income tax expense was RMB1.0 million (US$0.1 million) in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared with RMB3.5 million in the same period of last year, primarily attributable to an increase in the income which is not subject to taxation, resulting in a decrease in income tax compared to the same period last year.

Net income was RMB12.4 million (US$1.7 million) in the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared with RMB3.0 million in the same period of last year. Adjusted net income(2) (non-GAAP), which is calculated as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized holding gain (loss) in investments, was RMB13.7 million (US$1.9 million), compared with RMB2.1 million in the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS in the first half of fiscal year 2026 were RMB4.53 (US$0.63) and RMB4.48 (US$0.63), respectively, compared with both RMB0.98 in the same period of last year. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS(3) (non-GAAP) in the first half of fiscal year 2026 were RMB5.11 (US$0.71) and RMB5.05 (US$0.71), respectively, compared with both RMB0.54 in the same period of last year.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and short-term investments under fair value. As of August 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and short-term investments under fair value of RMB213.1 million (US$29.9 million), compared with RMB262.6 million as of February 28, 2025.

Long-term investment under fair value (including current portion). As of August 31, 2025, the Company had long-term investment under fair value (including current portion) of RMB157.9 million (US$22.1 million), compared with RMB103.2 million as of February 28, 2025.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on December 2, 2025 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on December 2, 2025)

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

1-888-346-8982

International:

1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong, China:

852-3018-4992

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Four Seasons Education."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.sijiedu.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until December 9, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free):

1-855-669-9658

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

9942703

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is a service provider of both tourism and education-related services in China. The Company's program, service and product offerings mainly consist of enrichment learning programs, school-based tutoring product solutions and training programs for teachers, study camps and learning trips for students, and travel agency services for all age groups. For more information, please visit https://ir.sijiedu.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the Company's business, the Company considers and uses certain non-GAAP measures, including primarily adjusted operating income/loss, adjusted net income/loss and adjusted basic and diluted net income/loss per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company's operating performance. Adjusted operating income/loss is defined as operating income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted net income/loss is defined as net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized holding gain/loss in investments (net of tax effect). Adjusted basic/ diluted net income/loss per ADS is defined as basic/diluted net income/loss per ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses per ADS and unrealized holding gain/loss in investments per ADS. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses, unrealized holding gain/loss in investments and impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill (where applicable) that may not be indicative of the Company's operating performance from a cash perspective. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance and liquidity. The Company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in the Company's financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges and unrealized holding gain/loss in investments (where applicable) that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1304 to US$1.00, the rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board on August 29, 2025.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company's future financial and operating results, are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to its ability to develop new learning products, services or activities, its ability to maintain and enhance the brand or reputation of its learning centers or study camps, PRC regulations and policies relating to the learning and travel services, learning technology and content solutions industries in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
Olivia Li
Tel: +86 (21) 6317-6177
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

FOUR SEASONS EDUCATION (CAYMAN) INC.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(in thousands, except share data and per share data)






As of




February 28,



August 31,



August 31,




2025



2025



2025




RMB



RMB



USD


Current assets










Cash and cash equivalents



210,771




87,949




12,334


Restricted cash, current



496




-




-


Accounts receivable, net



2,048




2,854




400


Other receivables, deposits and other assets, net



24,890




29,066




4,076


Amounts due from related parties



3,331




3,681




516


Short-term investments



13,905




54,062




7,582


Short-term investments under fair value



37,953




71,087




9,970


Long-term investments under fair value, current



3,584




7,166




1,005


Total current assets



296,978




255,865




35,883












Non-current assets










Restricted cash, non-current



128,028




126,771




17,779


Property and equipment, net



125,228




123,333




17,297


Operating lease right-of-use assets



40,185




36,006




5,050


Intangible assets, net



1,434




2,586




363


Goodwill



1,125




1,125




158


Long-term investments, net



36,000




45,000




6,311


Long-term investment under fair value, non-current



99,571




150,751




21,142


Other non-current assets



2,593




2,676




375


Total non-current assets



434,164




488,248




68,475


TOTAL ASSETS



731,142




744,113




104,358












Current liabilities










Accounts payable



3,746




3,755




527


Amounts due to related parties



5,256




5,256




737


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



71,888




75,106




10,532


Operating lease liabilities, current



7,895




6,571




922


Income tax payable



18,859




19,735




2,768


Deferred revenue



27,941




30,244




4,242


Long-term borrowings, current



-




4,124




578


Total current liabilities



135,585




144,791




20,306






FOUR SEASONS EDUCATION (CAYMAN) INC.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)


(in thousands, except share data and per share data)






As of




February 28,



August 31,



August 31,




2025



2025



2025




RMB



RMB



USD


Non-current liabilities










Long-term borrowings



82,134




78,353




10,989


Operating lease liabilities, non-current



8,270




5,733




804


Total non-current liabilities



90,404




84,086




11,793


TOTAL LIABILITIES



225,989




228,877




32,099












EQUITY










Total equity



505,153




515,236




72,259


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



731,142




744,113




104,358


FOUR SEASONS EDUCATION (CAYMAN) INC.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(in thousands, except share data and per share data)






Six Months Ended August 31,




2024



2025



2025




RMB



RMB



USD


Revenue










-- Revenue from third parties



134,376




145,285




20,375


-- Revenue from related parties



303




14




2


Total revenue



134,679




145,299




20,377


Cost of revenue










-- Cost of revenue from third parties



(101,240)




(106,466)




(14,931)


-- Cost of revenue from related parties



(3,783)




-




-


Gross profit



29,656




38,833




5,446












General and administrative expenses



(27,187)




(24,275)




(3,404)


Sales and marketing expenses



(8,130)




(5,342)




(749)


Operating (loss) income



(5,661)




9,216




1,293












Subsidy income



596




170




24


Interest income, net



7,484




3,060




429


Realized holding (loss) gain in investments



(635)




3,312




464


Unrealized holding gain (loss) in investments



5,017




(760)




(107)


Investment income



-




1,064




149


Other expense, net



(343)




(2,572)




(361)


Income before income taxes



6,458




13,490




1,891












Income tax expense



(3,451)




(1,043)




(146)












Net income



3,007




12,447




1,745


Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



928




2,212




310


Net income attributable to Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.



2,079




10,235




1,435












Net income per ordinary share:










Basic



0.10




0.45




0.06


Diluted



0.10




0.45




0.06












Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary
share:










Basic



21,189,440




22,603,604




22,603,604


Diluted



21,234,983




22,832,293




22,832,293


FOUR SEASONS EDUCATION (CAYMAN) INC.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


(in thousands, except share data and per share data)






Six Months Ended August 31,




2024



2025



2025




RMB



RMB



USD


Net income



3,007




12,447




1,745


Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil










Foreign currency translation adjustments



508




(3,785)




(531)


Comprehensive income



3,515




8,662




1,214


Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest



928




2,212




310


Comprehensive income attributable to Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.



2,587




6,450




904


FOUR SEASONS EDUCATION (CAYMAN) INC.


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS


(in thousands, except share data and per share data)






Six Months Ended August 31,




2024



2025



2025




RMB



RMB



USD


Operating (loss) income



(5,661)




9,216




1,293


Add: share-based compensation expenses



4,086




542




76


Adjusted operating (loss) income (non-GAAP)



(1,575)




9,758




1,369












Net income



3,007




12,447




1,745


Add: share-based compensation expenses (net of tax effect of nil)



4,086




542




76


Add: unrealized holding (gain) loss in investments (net of tax effect of nil)



(5,017)




760




107


Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)



2,076




13,749




1,928












Basic net income per ADS



0.98




4.53




0.63


Add: share-based compensation expenses per ADS



1.93




0.24




0.03


Add: unrealized holding (gain) loss in investments per ADS



(2.37)




0.34




0.05


Adjusted basic net income per ADS (non-GAAP)



0.54




5.11




0.71


Diluted net income per ADS



0.98




4.48




0.63


Add: share-based compensation expenses per ADS



1.92




0.24




0.03


Add: unrealized holding (gain) loss in investments per ADS



(2.36)




0.33




0.05


Adjusted diluted net income per ADS (non-GAAP)



0.54




5.05




0.71


Weighted average ADSs used in calculating earnings per ADS










Basic



2,118,944




2,260,360




2,260,360


Diluted



2,123,498




2,283,229




2,283,229


SOURCE Four Seasons Education Inc.

