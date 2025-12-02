Mynd.ai's Promethean Brand Announces Strategic Distribution Agreement with TD SYNNEX and Expands Midwich Collaboration to Accelerate U.S. GTM Strategy

SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd.ai, Inc ("Mynd" or the Company) (NYSE American: MYND) through its subsidiary, Promethean, a leading global tech company, today announced the formalization of new distribution agreement with TD SYNNEX and the enhancement of its existing relationship with Midwich US.

These strategic partnerships mark a significant advancement in Promethean's go-to-market (GTM) strategy in the United States.

TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, joins Promethean's channel network to help scale delivery of secure, manageable, and high-impact technology solutions. This collaboration gives our existing resellers greater options and flexibility-whether they prefer to purchase directly from Promethean or through a trusted distribution partner. By introducing TD SYNNEX into our ecosystem, we're reinforcing our commitment to partner choice, ensuring that every reseller can engage in the way that best supports their business model and customer needs.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future. Promethean's reputation for innovation and impact in education and collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower technology partners," said Desiree Cruz, Vice President of Vendor Management at TD SYNNEX. "By adding Promethean to our comprehensive portfolio, we're jointly delivering scalable, high-value solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's customers."

This announcement builds on Promethean's distribution GTM model that began in November 2023 with Midwich US. Midwich has been instrumental in driving partner-first enablement and delivering interactive and collaborative solutions to the market. Today, that partnership is expanding to include offerings like Promethean's education and workplace solutions, reinforcing Midwich's role as a strategic pillar in our channel ecosystem.

"The enhancement of our partnership with Promethean strengthens Midwich US's position as a leading distributor of interactive and collaborative solutions," said Tyler Brebberman, Chief Vendor Officer. "Promethean's proven technology and vision for connected learning align perfectly with our mission to empower partners through exceptional products, service, and support."

"Our GTM evolution is about creating more opportunity for partners and delivering greater impact for customers," said Michael Strand, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer at Promethean. "By expanding our existing global distribution network into the US, we're strengthening our channel ecosystem and accelerating customer access to trusted, high-value solutions."

To learn more, visit Mynd.ai

About Mynd.ai, Inc.

Seattle-based Mynd is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Our award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. Our global distribution network of more than 4,000 reseller partners and our dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers.

About Promethean

Founded in Blackburn, England, Promethean reshapes how education organizations and modern workplaces use AV tech. A trusted leader and proven partner for over 25 years, the company's award-winning ActivPanel displays and innovative software, ActivInspire, Explain Everything, and Promethean ActivSuite, engage students, connect colleagues, and work together seamlessly. Promethean's learning, collaboration, and communication solutions inspire users in 126 countries in various industries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND). Learn more at PrometheanWorld.com.

