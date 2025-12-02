Today, December 2, 2025, Kontigo Care AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company's board of directors had resolved to initiate a process to change listing venue from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Spotlight Stock Market.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Kontigo Care AB (KONT, ISIN code SE0007075247, order book ID 110540) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.