Kontigo Care AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

As the shares have been conditionally admitted to trading on Spotlight Stock Market, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Kontigo Care AB subject to them being admitted to trading on Spotlight Stock Market.

Short name: KONT ISIN code: SE0007075247 Order book ID: 110540

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be December 19, 2025.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.