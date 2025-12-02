Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Company to Hold Investor Conference Call on December 3, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, announces its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025") and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 ("YTD 2025"). All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in US dollars . A copy of the complete unaudited interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

The Company also announces conference call details for investors taking place on Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025, at 10:00am Eastern Time (US) to discuss the Company's recent financial results and plans for the year.

The conference call will be available via the following weblink or dial-in options.

Weblink: https://v.ringcentral.com/join/076779338 or

One tap to join audio only from a smartphone:

+16504191505"076779338# United States (San Mateo, CA)

Or dial:

+1 (650) 4191505 United States (San Mateo, CA)

Access Code / Meeting ID: 076779338

Parties joining from other locations can refer to additional dial-in numbers based on your location listed at the following website and use the same Meeting ID referenced above: https://v.ringcentral.com/teleconference

Q3 2025 Highlights*

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025") decreased by 13% to $5.8 million compared to $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024").

Operating Expenses were $5.6 million compared to $6.4 million in Q3 2024, a decrease of 12%

Gross Margin was 64% for Q3 2025 compared to 62% for Q3 2024.

EBITDA in Q3 2025 was $0.5 million vs Q3 2024 EBITDA of $0.71 million, an EBITDA decrease of $0.18 million.

Bookings Backlog (programs that have been sold, but whose revenues have not yet been recognized) stood at $15.25 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of 2% compared to $15.5 million at September 30, 2024.

Cash at the end of Q3 was $3.9 million and the company continues to be debt free.

Cash flows generated by operating activities was $0.93 million, a decrease of $1.5 million from the comparable quarter.

Nine Months 2025 Highlights*

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 ("9M 2025") increased by 6% to $17.0 million compared to $16.1 million for 9M 2024.

Gross Margin remained consistent for the 9M 2025 at 59% compared to 60% for 9M 2024.

EBITDA for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, was negative ($0.38) million compared to the 9M 2024 EBITDA of $0.12 million, an EBITDA decrease of $0.5 million.

Deferred Revenue increased from $5.3 million at December 31, 2025, to $7.0 million at end of H2 2025.

*(Refer to Non-GAAP Measures, Gross Margin, EBITDA and Bookings Backlog discussion below)

"Given all of the uncertainty and volatility that we saw in the previous quarter that not only continued but amplified into the third quarter, I am happy to report that the proactive steps we took as a company to adjust to this new operating paradigm resulted in a third quarter with increased margins, positive operating cash flow, EBITDA and Net Income", said Atul Sabharwal, Founder and CEO of Snipp. "While revenue declined in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, our deferred revenue continued to increase and stay at its highest level reflecting the continued confidence our clients have in our products and Snipp's ability to deliver to their specific needs. In addition, our strategic initiatives with partners for the Snipp Financial Media network as mentioned in our September 16, 2025, press release, are beginning to bear fruit. We now have over 500 offers live in our media network and look forward to providing investors with future updates as we roll out nationally. The partnership was soft launched in mid-November across 9 regional retailers at 1100 locations and will over time grow to cover a national footprint with leading retailers"

Non-GAAP Measures

Snipp uses certain performance measures throughout this document that are not recognizable under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles or IFRS ("GAAP"). These performance measures include Gross Margin and EBITDA. Management believes that these measures provide supplemental financial information that is useful in the evaluation of the Company's operations.

Investors should be cautioned, however, that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to measures determined in accordance with GAAP and IFRS as an indicator of Snipp's performance. The Company's method of calculating these measures may differ from that of other organizations, and accordingly, these may not be comparable.

Gross Margin

Snipp defines Gross Margin as revenue less campaign infrastructure. The Company's calculation of Gross Margin is not a financial measure that is recognized under GAAP. Investors should be cautioned that the Company's defined Gross Margin should not be construed as an alternative measure to other measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA

Snipp defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") as revenue minus operating expenses excluding non-cash operating expenses of share-based payments, depreciation and amortization (interest and taxes are not included in the Company's operating expenses).

Bookings Backlog

Snipp defines Bookings Backlog as future revenue from existing customer contracts to be recognized in future quarters. Bookings get translated into revenues based on IFRS principles and the Bookings Backlog reflects how revenues in future quarters are steadily being booked today.

The Following are calculations of EBITDA:

EBITDA CALCULATIONS Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Operating income (loss) 198,703 253,687 (1,493,756 ) (1,491,063 ) Amortization of intangibles 297,008 267,533 854,578 787,201 Depreciation of equipment 3,451 3,254 11,881 9,439 Share-based payments 27,697 184,175 250,715 815,289 EBITDA 526,859 708,649 (376,582 ) 120,866

The Following are calculations of Gross Margin:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Revenue 5,806,644 6,652,842 17,032,346 16,066,390 Less: Campaign infrastructure (2,079,747 ) (2,519,189 ) (6,956,407 ) (6,367,969 ) Gross Margin 3,726,897 4,133,653 10,075,939 9,698,421 Gross Margin % 64 % 62 % 59 % 60 %

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. SnippMEDIA, the media division of Snipp Interactive, builds innovative channels that connect brands with authenticated audiences. Its flagship Financial Media Network (FMN) is the first platform designed to enable targeted, SKU-level grocery cash-back offers through credit and debit card reward programs. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:?

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Malcolm Davidson

Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

©2025 Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/snipp-interactive-reports-q3-2025-financial-results-1113843