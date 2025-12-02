Anzeige
WKN: A14XDG | ISIN: FR0012872141 | Ticker-Symbol: 6XW
Frankfurt
04.12.25 | 08:02
4,420 Euro
+8,87 % +0,360
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
02.12.2025 18:23 Uhr
357 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

GROUPE BOGART: 2026 FINANCIAL AGENDA

PRESS RELEASE

2 December 2025

Bogart (Euronext Paris - Compartiment B - FR0012872141 - JBOG) specialised in the creation, manufacture and marketing of luxury perfumes and cosmetics, announces its provisional schedule for financial publications for the year 2026. The publications will take place after the close of the Euronext market.

  • 2025 revenue: Thursday 5th February 2026
  • FY 2025 results: Tuesday 28th April 2026
  • H1 2026 revenue: Monday 27th July 2026
  • H1 2026 results: Monday 28th September 202 6

This schedule is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change if necessary.

Group website www.groupe-bogart.com

CONTACTS

BOGART

contact@jbogart.com

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 55 55

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Media Relations

Manon CLAIRET
mclairet@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJidYsZuk5yVxpqdaZ5rbJdqamZqmpOcbJWZx2ZxZcmWbJ1gymhkm53LZnJmmGxu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95378-pr_financial-agenda-2026_en.pdf

