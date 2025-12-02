GROUPE BOGART: 2026 FINANCIAL AGENDA

PRESS RELEASE
2 December 2025
Bogart (Euronext Paris - Compartiment B - FR0012872141 - JBOG) specialised in the creation, manufacture and marketing of luxury perfumes and cosmetics, announces its provisional schedule for financial publications for the year 2026. The publications will take place after the close of the Euronext market.
- 2025 revenue: Thursday 5th February 2026
- FY 2025 results: Tuesday 28th April 2026
- H1 2026 revenue: Monday 27th July 2026
- H1 2026 results: Monday 28th September 202 6
This schedule is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change if necessary.
