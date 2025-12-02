GROUPE BOGART: 2026 FINANCIAL AGENDA

PRESS RELEASE

2 December 2025

Bogart (Euronext Paris - Compartiment B - FR0012872141 - JBOG) specialised in the creation, manufacture and marketing of luxury perfumes and cosmetics, announces its provisional schedule for financial publications for the year 2026. The publications will take place after the close of the Euronext market.

2025 revenue: Thursday 5 th February 2026

Thursday 5 February 2026 FY 2025 results : Tuesday 28 th April 2026

: Tuesday 28 April 2026 H1 2026 revenue: Monday 27 th July 2026

Monday 27 July 2026 H1 2026 results: Monday 28th September 202 6

This schedule is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change if necessary.

Group website www.groupe-bogart.com

CONTACTS

BOGART

contact@jbogart.com

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 55 55

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Media Relations

Manon CLAIRET

mclairet@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mJidYsZuk5yVxpqdaZ5rbJdqamZqmpOcbJWZx2ZxZcmWbJ1gymhkm53LZnJmmGxu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95378-pr_financial-agenda-2026_en.pdf