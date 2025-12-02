EQS-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Financing/Capital Increase
Ad-hoc Notice: Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17(1) Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Project Financing; Share capital increase
2 December 2025
Today, Vulcan Energy Resources Limited, Perth, Australia (ISIN AU0000066086) (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, "Vulcan Group") secured a comprehensive financing package (the "Project Financing Package") to fully fund the construction and development of phase one ("Phase One") of its integrated lithium chemicals and renewable energy production project in the Upper Rhine Valley (Lionheart Project) and Vulcan Group entered into binding agreements in connection with the Project Financing Package.
The Project Financing Package includes the following components:
Debt Financing
Today, PhaseOneCo, an indirect subsidiary of the Company, has entered into formal binding documentation for a €1,185m (A$2,116m) debt financing package with a syndicate of 13 leading financiers, including the European Investment Bank, five Export Credit Agencies, and seven major commercial banks. The package comprises:
This debt package is structured to provide flexibility and resilience, with a 13-year tenor, deferred repayments, and robust service accounts to navigate the Phase One project ramp-up and commodity price cycles.
In addition, the commercial lenders will provide €154m (A$275m) of ancillary facilities, comprising a €125m (A$223m) Working Capital Facility and a €29m (A$52m) VAT Facility.
Equity Funding - GermanSubCo and PhaseOneCo
Today, an investment agreement was concluded between KfW and GermanSubCo to invest €150m (A$268m) by subscribing for a 14% equity interest in GermanSubCo.
Further today, an investment agreement was concluded between PhaseOneCo and a consortium of strategic investors comprising Siemens (investing €67m), Demeter (investing €28m), and Hochtief (investing €39m) to invest an aggregate of €133m (A$238m) for a 15% preferred equity interest in PhaseOneCo.
Capital Increase of the Company
The Company's board of directors resolved today to increase the share capital of the Company against contributions through an institutional placement ("Placement") in combination with a 1-for-1.128 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer ("Entitlement Offer"), comprising the issue of up to approximately 269 million new fully paid ordinary shares ("New Shares") to raise up to €603m (A$1.08 billion) (the Equity Raising).
The Equity Raising consists of:
The Equity Raising will be at a fixed price of €2.24 / A$4.00 per New Share.
Up to approximately 269 million New Shares in the Company will be issued under the Equity Raising (assuming no Conditional Placement as defined below), equivalent to approximately 115% of existing Company shares on issue.
The Equity Raising is supported by Hochtief which has committed to a cornerstone investment of €130m (A$232m) under the Equity Raising to increase its ownership in the Company from 6.7% to a maximum of 15.7% (assuming no take-up under the Retail Entitlement Offer) ("Hochtief Investment Amount"). Hochtief has signed a subscription agreement with the Company and a sub-underwriting agreement with the underwriters to the Equity Raising, pursuant to which it has agreed to subscribe for up to €130m (A$232m) of shortfall under the Retail Entitlement Offer.
In the event the shortfall available under the Retail Entitlement Offer is not sufficient to increase Hochtief's ownership in Vulcan to at least 10% following completion of the Retail Entitlement Offer, Hochtief will participate in a conditional top-up placement (subject to Vulcan shareholder approval for purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1) to increase its ownership in Vulcan to 10% (Conditional Placement). The Company may issue up to an additional 38.6 million New Shares under the Conditional Placement.
There will not be a public offer of the New Shares in Germany. The launch of the Placement and the Institutional Entitlement Offer is scheduled for 2 December 2025.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Equity Raising to fully fund the construction and development of Phase One of its lithium and renewable energy project.
The New Shares will be applied to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") (Prime Standard) on the basis of an exemption document prepared by the Company. The New Shares are expected to be simultaneously admitted to trading on the securities exchange operated by the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX"). Commencement of trading of the New Shares issued under the Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer is expected to occur on or about 12 December 2025. Commencement of trading of the New Shares issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer is expected to occur on or about 31 December 2025.
