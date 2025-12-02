Mastercard CSO Conversation - The Future Looks Circular: Making Sustainable Choices Seamless

Wed, Dec 10, 2025, 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM (your local time)

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Originally published by Mastercard

Join us for a dynamic, live conversation exploring how the circular economy is shifting towards mainstream. Featuring featuring Ingka Group, Walmart, and Mastercard chief sustainability officers Karen Pflug, Kathleen McLaughlin, and Ellen Jackowski in conversation with Modern Retail's Melissa Daniels, this session will unpack how leading companies are introducing solutions for everyday life-making circular options more seamless and valuable for consumers.

Moving from a linear to a circular economy isn't just about sustainability. It is about building resilient business models for the future. The question is no longer why, but how we scale it.

At Mastercard, we believe the digital infrastructure that powers global transactions can make reuse, repair, and recycling as effortless as single-use for consumers and a value-driver for businesses.

Visit the event page and register to attend this session.

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

Continue reading here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mastercard

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mastercard-cso-conversation-the-future-looks-circular-making-sustain-1114012