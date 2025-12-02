Arrow Electronics and Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver Complete Nation's First Affordable Smart Community

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Arrow Electronics and Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver have completed the nation's first affordable smart home community in Aurora, Colo. Each home in this one-of-a-kind development is equipped with smart technology to enhance security and safety, save energy, conserve water, improve air quality and reduce energy costs.

"It's like a dream. It's like I'm still dreaming," said first-time homeowner, Adrienne, who lives in the Mountain View Community Homes with her adult son.

High costs and connectivity issues often make it difficult to integrate smart home devices into affordable home projects like Mountain View, but Arrow was able to bridge the gap by assembling a network of customers and suppliers who contributed vital hardware and technical support.

Resideo, a longtime Habitat supporter, provided a full suite of products, including Honeywell Home smart thermostats and air treatment systems, as well as First Alert video doorbells and water leak detectors.

Homeowners can program and monitor the devices remotely through an app on their phones or through iPads donated by Arrow supplier Silicon Labs.

"If I go to bed and it's chilly, I can just get on my phone and put the temperature higher," said fellow homeowner Gladys. "It's really helpful."

Mountain View residents cited the video doorbells, water leak detectors and water shut-off valves for providing them with peace of mind and confidence that their homes are being protected from water damage and other issues. Homeowners also praised the smart home sprinklers and smart home timers provided by Arrow customer Rachio for conserving water and potentially saving them money on their water bills.

Residents are not only expected to save money on water and energy but should also spend less on maintenance thanks to more efficient heating and cooling systems. They may also be eligible for insurance discounts because the water leak sensors, security system and smoke alarms could help homeowners avoid filing claims.

Homeowners weren't charged for the smart home technology and won't face any hidden fees related to operating the devices.

In addition to gathering smart home devices for the project, Arrow employees contributed nearly 700 hours to building the Mountain View homes. The project could now serve as a model of affordable home building for future Habitat projects.

"Arrow provided the vision, technology, and commitment that made this smart home community possible, and showed how smart home solutions result in the four S's for homeowners - safety, security, savings and stability," said Jaime G. Gomez, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver.

