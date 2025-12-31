Arrow Electronics Teams With the N50 Project To Open New Digital Lab in Mexico City

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / Until recently, the teachers at the Escuela Republica de Liberia in Mexico City, Mexico had to use their personal cell phones to search for online resources for their students. But thanks to Arrow Electronics and the N50 Project, the school now has a robust digital lab, equipped with 20 connected workstations, an interactive SMART board, 3D printer, and an online curriculum to guide learning.

"It is an opening to the digital world and online learning," said school director Nancy Avila, of the new lab.

The lab is one of three that Arrow has opened with N50 - part of an ongoing effort to expand access to technology to under-resourced students. The nonprofit N50 Project estimates that nearly half the world's schools are unable to provide reliable online services, and 1.3 billion students still can't access the Internet at home. Labs like the one in Mexico City are designed to bridge that divide.

To deploy the labs quickly and inexpensively, N50 worked with a consortium of companies, including Arrow, Intel, SMART Technologies, and Arrow McLaren Racing, to develop a sustainable and scalable technology solution called a Connectivity Kit. The kits enable N50 and its partners to take a small form factor, low-cost computing device and configure it for multiple users.

Tech firms such as Intel, SAM Labs, Critical Links, Teliko and SMART Technologies, contribute hardware, software, networking support, and installation services for the kits.

The kits also can be customized to emphasize specific skills. The kit for the Mexico City lab includes a new AI tool and education library, allowing teachers to go beyond the school's standard curriculum.

"The lab is an endless resource. With artificial intelligence, we can apply learning to daily life, and the students can set higher expectations for themselves," said Isabel Fuentes, a grade 2 teacher.

The lab will provide students with essential computer skills and potentially help them grow into the type of skilled workers that employers in the area desperately need.

"By delivering not only devices and connectivity, but also training, interactive lessons, robotics, AI tools, and more, with Arrow's help, we can help open an entirely new world of opportunity for these students," said N50 Executive Director Daniel Gutwein.

In December 2024, Arrow helped open a digital classroom in Guadalajara, Mexico, and worked with the nonprofit to establish a lab at the Monarca School in Indianapolis, Ind., in May.

Similar labs in Nayarit and at the Polytechnic University in Yucatan are in development.

