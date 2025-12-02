Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSXV: VQS) ("VIQ or the "Company") today announced the development of VIQ SmartAudit, an advanced verification and quality-assurance technology in development, which is scheduled for release in mid-2026. VIQ SmartAudit is designed to enhance the accuracy of transcriptions and multi-speaker content across all VIQ business lines, including justice, insurance, law enforcement, government, and corporate compliance. It introduces a more consistent, data-driven approach to reviewing and validating digital and recorded content.

"VIQ SmartAudit reflects our commitment to elevating accuracy and transparency across every industry we serve," said Larry Taylor, Interim CEO of VIQ. "This technology is expected to support human expertise by identifying areas that may require review, enable more consistent workflows, and strengthen overall confidence in the transcriptions and final work products we deliver."

What VIQ SmartAudit Is Designed to Provide

When launched in 2026, VIQ SmartAudit is expected to offer capabilities such as:

Detection of potential omissions, mistranscription, discrepancies or unclear dialogue, articulated to each individual vertical in which VIQ operates

Immediate quality scoring for each document and routing to appropriate resources based on need

Verification indicators to guide focused reviews by human editors

Blanket audit review of all VIQ text work products

SmartAudit will ensure full verification on 100% of transcriptions, enabling a more consistent quality standard, while supporting increased accuracy and faster delivery of completed transcripts.

Part of VIQ's Multi-Year Technology Roadmap

VIQ SmartAudit is a core initiative within VIQ's long-term strategy to build on its proven architecture, improve verification, workflows, increase accuracy, and strengthen the quality and consistency of customer service across its global operations. The Company will continue to provide updates as SmartAudit progresses toward its release.

"Because VIQ operates on a structured, global architecture, we are able to continually learn from best practices across all regions and apply those insights to every account we serve," said Elizabeth Pennell, Global Head of Operations at VIQ. "Our global footprint enables us to bring forward the most effective practices from around the world, benefiting each client with enhancements informed by real-world experience, technology depth and cross-regional experience - delivered in a more efficient and cost-effective manner."

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ Solutions offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

