Hyatt appoints Tamara Lohan to lead its luxury brands; shares preview of extraordinary openings worldwide.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced at ILTM Cannes the next chapter of Hyatt's luxury journey, unveiling strengthened leadership with the appointment of Tamara Lohan as Global Brand Leader Luxury on an interim basis and previewing a remarkable pipeline of luxury openings set for 2026.

Tamara Lohan, Global Brand Leader Luxury, Hyatt

"Hyatt's momentum in luxury continues to accelerate, powered by our insights-driven development strategy and commitment to delivering deeply resonant guest experiences," said Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hyatt. "Tamara brings world-class luxury expertise, and her leadership will further strengthen our ability to differentiate our luxury brands while growing with intent in the markets our guests and owners value most."

Lohan joined Hyatt in 2023 through the acquisition of Mr Mrs Smith, the award-winning boutique and luxury hotel platform she co-founded and led for more than two decades. Known for curating exceptional independent hotels and championing design-forward, experience-rich travel, she brings deep expertise in personalization, global luxury trends and consumer insights. In her new role as Global Brand Leader Luxury, she will guide Hyatt's global luxury brand strategy while elevating brand consistency and guest experiences across Hyatt's luxury portfolio.

"When Hyatt acquired Mr Mrs Smith, it was clear how deeply Hyatt respects independent spirit, design integrity and the craft of luxury," said Tamara Lohan, Global Brand Leader Luxury, Hyatt. "It's a privilege to help shape the future of what luxury means for Hyatt, and I'm excited to develop the brands in our portfolio and take our guests on even more personal experiences whilst thoughtfully growing the collection."

With nearly 125 luxury hotels representing more than 21,000 rooms worldwide, Hyatt's luxury portfolio which includes the Park Hyatt, Alila, Miraval, Impression by Secrets and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brands continues to expand strategically in the destinations that matter most to guests, members, customers, travel advisors and owners.

Set to open in the first quarter of 2026, Miraval The Red Sea will mark the brand's first resort outside the United States and a defining moment for luxury wellness in the EAME region. Located on Saudi Arabia's Shura Island, the adults-only retreat will feature 180 guestrooms and suites, immersive wellbeing programming and the largest spa in the Red Sea destination.

Miraval's international expansion underscores the rising global demand for transformative travel nearly 50 percent of travelers1 now define luxury as deeply personalized experiences, aligning closely with Miraval's focus on spiritual, emotional and physical renewal.

Hyatt will continue to expand its luxury brand footprint through 2026 with openings across its most sought-after brands:

Park Hyatt celebrates the reopening of Park Hyatt Tokyo and will introduce Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol, Park Hyatt Cancun, Park Hyatt Mexico City, Park Hyatt Vancouver and Park Hyatt Phu Quoc over the coming year.

celebrates the reopening of Park Hyatt Tokyo and will introduce Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol, Park Hyatt Cancun, Park Hyatt Mexico City, Park Hyatt Vancouver and Park Hyatt Phu Quoc over the coming year. Alila will strengthen Hyatt's portfolio in Mexico with the opening of Alila Mayakoba, bringing the brand's refined, immersive luxury to Riviera Maya.

will strengthen Hyatt's portfolio in Mexico with the opening of Alila Mayakoba, bringing the brand's refined, immersive luxury to Riviera Maya. The Unbound Collection by Hyatt grows in EAME with Kennedy 89 in Frankfurt, Germany and a new coastal experience in Nice, France.

These additions contribute to Hyatt's strong luxury chain scale pipeline of more than 170 hotels representing 141,000 rooms globally.

"As we approach a new calendar year, ILTM Cannes serves not only as a moment to celebrate what we've accomplished in 2025, but as a powerful catalyst for what's to come," remarks Marc Jacheet, Group President, EAME, Hyatt. "This winter marks a defining moment in Hyatt's luxury growth story, as the Miraval brand debuts on the international stage in the Red Sea a sanctuary for wellbeing explorers and discerning adventurers alike spanning over 3 million square feet of pristine coastline and offering one of the largest spas in the region with 40,000 square feet and 39 treatment rooms. With an ever-expanding, world-class luxury portfolio across EAME, Hyatt continues to set new benchmarks in hospitality and remains a driving force behind our global growth journey."

For more information or to book a stay, please visit hyatt.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2025, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,450 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 82 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt, Alila, Miraval, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz, Thompson Hotels, The Standard, Dream Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts Spas, JdV by Hyatt, Bunkhouse Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry Wellness Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Secrets Resorts Spas, Dreams Resorts Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels Resorts, Sunscape Resorts Spas, Alua Hotels Resorts, and Bahia Principe Hotels Resorts; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Vacation Club, and Hyatt; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt loyalty program, ALG Vacations, Mr Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

