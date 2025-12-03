EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad-hoc release, 3 December 2025
Airbus updates 2025 commercial aircraft delivery target, maintains financial guidance
Based on a recent supplier quality issue on fuselage panels impacting its A320 Family delivery flow, Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) is providing an update to its commercial aircraft delivery guidance for 2025.
The Company now targets around 790 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2025.
Airbus maintains its financial guidance as provided at the Nine-Month 2025 results. The Company still targets an EBIT Adjusted of around € 7.0 billion and Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing of around € 4.5 billion.
Airbus' commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for November 2025 will be disclosed on Friday 5 December.
