EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Airbus SE: Airbus updates 2025 commercial aircraft delivery target, maintains financial guidance



03-Dec-2025 / 07:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc release, 3 December 2025

Airbus updates 2025 commercial aircraft delivery target, maintains financial guidance

Company now targets around 790 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2025, in light of recent supplier quality issue on fuselage panels impacting its A320 Family delivery flow

2025 financial guidance remains unchanged

Based on a recent supplier quality issue on fuselage panels impacting its A320 Family delivery flow, Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) is providing an update to its commercial aircraft delivery guidance for 2025.

The Company now targets around 790 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2025.

Airbus maintains its financial guidance as provided at the Nine-Month 2025 results. The Company still targets an EBIT Adjusted of around € 7.0 billion and Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing of around € 4.5 billion.

Airbus' commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for November 2025 will be disclosed on Friday 5 December.

Contacts for the media

Guillaume Steuer

AIRBUS



+33 6 73 82 11 68

guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Sara Ricci

AIRBUS

Commercial Aircraft

+33 6 42 65 26 17

sara.ricci@airbus.com Justin Dubon

AIRBUS

Commercial Aircraft

+33 6 74 97 49 51

justin.dubon@airbus.com Philippe Gmerek

AIRBUS



+33 6 13 19 37 27

philippe.gmerek@airbus.com