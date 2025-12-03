Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7T | ISIN: NL0011821392 | Ticker-Symbol: G14
Tradegate
03.12.25 | 09:20
19,980 Euro
+0,45 % +0,090
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGNIFY NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGNIFY NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,06020,10009:41
20,06020,10009:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2025 08:10 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Signify completes cancellation of 5.8 million shares

Press Release

03 December 2025

Signify completes cancellation of 5.8 million shares

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify.

After this cancellation, Signify's issued share capital consists of 122,581,104 ordinary shares, including 3,038,455 shares held in treasury.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

About Signify
Signifyproducts, Interactsystems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Indexsince our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadisPlatinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percentof companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relationspage.

Attachment

  • 20251203-signify-completes-cancellation-of-5.8-million-shares (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b5e2c9aa-d8aa-49b5-9aac-5ab21fe8808a)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.