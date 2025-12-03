Press Release

03 December 2025

Signify completes cancellation of 5.8 million shares

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify.

After this cancellation, Signify's issued share capital consists of 122,581,104 ordinary shares, including 3,038,455 shares held in treasury.

--- END ---

