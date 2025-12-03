

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 2-day lows of 1.1648 against the euro, 1.3243 against the pound and 0.8014 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1624, 1.3213 and 0.8029, respectively.



Against the yen, the greenback edged down to 155.51 from Tuesday's closing value of 155.87.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback dropped to more than 1-month lows of 0.6585 and 0.5756 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6564 and 0.5737, respectively.



The greenback slipped to a 2-day low of 1.3963 against the Canadian dollar, from Tuesday's closing value of 1.3970.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.17 against the euro, 1.33 against the pound, 0.79 against the franc, 154.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.58 against the kiwi and 1.38 against the loonie.



