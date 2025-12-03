

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY) said on Wednesday that its Chinese joint venture, Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company, has launched the N6 plug-in hybrid, a sleek, technology-focused sedan.



The N6 is Nissan's first plug-in hybrid sedan in China and the inaugural model built on the Tianyan Architecture, which incorporates Dongfeng Nissan's next-generation new energy vehicle technology.



Powered by a 1.5-liter engine paired with a 21.1 kWh LFP battery, the model is offered in five variants - 180 Air, 180 Pro, 180 Max, 180 Max+, and the flagship 170 Max+ - priced between RMB99,900 and RMB129,900.



The sedan is equipped with a self-developed Cloud Comfort Cabin based on Nissan's infotainment system, supported by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8775 automotive-grade chip and a 15.6-inch 2.5K display. The Xiao Ni AI voice assistant, powered by iFlytek's Spark and DeepSeek, supports multiple Chinese dialects and can recognize commands from any seat. Additional features include wireless karaoke and a driver assistance system co-developed with Momenta for highway, urban, and parking scenarios.



The N6, which adopts the 'Wind Trace' design philosophy, features slim headlights with adaptive high-beam technology and distinctive 'hurricane-eye' taillights. Exterior color options include Sunlight Gold, Hyacinth Purple, Flowing Silver, Obsidian Black, Rock Grey, and Pearl White.



Inside, the cabin offers a 360-degree wraparound layout with soft-touch materials covering over 85% of surfaces. Nissan's AI Zero-Pressure Cloud Cushion seats - including a newly developed rear Cloud Cushion Sofa - are designed to enhance long-distance comfort. Interior color options include Off-White and Elegant Black, each offered with Rose Gold or Night Purple trim.



Safety features include seven airbags, including extended side curtain airbags, along with 16 active assistance functions. During a national fuel-efficiency challenge covering 14,000 km, the N6 achieved 2.9 L/100 km and set a new Guinness World Record.



Nissan said the N6 sets four efficiency benchmarks for the plug-in hybrid segment: sub-2 L/100 km fuel consumption in charge-sustaining mode, a 180 km EV-only range enabled by the 21.1 kWh battery, rapid charging in under 20 minutes, and annual running costs kept within roughly RMB2,000.



