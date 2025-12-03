Synthflow AI, the enterprise platform powering conversational AI at scale, today announced the launch of the BELL Framework, a new OpenAI-powered lifecycle system that removes the biggest risks enterprises face when deploying voice AI in production.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202227955/en/

BELL Framework: A Proven Model to De-Risk Voice AI Deployments

While the industry races to build ever-bigger models, Synthflow AI argues the real challenge lies elsewhere: AI fails not because of the model, but because of everything around it i.e. testing, routing, latency, handoffs and compliance. BELL (Build, Evaluate, Launch, Learn) solves this by unifying the entire agent lifecycle into one repeatable, measurable framework.

The BELL Framework is built directly into Synthflow AI's platform, which has already powered 65 million+ calls across 1,000+ enterprise deployments in healthcare, insurance, and contact-center operations.

"Enterprises do not need more guesswork, they need guarantees," said Hakob Astabatsyan, Co-founder and CEO of Synthflow AI. "BELL ensures your voice agents behave as expected before customers ever hear them. It is the difference between hoping your AI works and knowing it will perform on every call."

The four stages of BELL

Each stage introduces new platform capabilities designed to eliminate the most common failure points in voice AI:

Build: A visual flow designer lets teams map logic, manage variables, and orchestrate multi-agent systems for predictable outcomes.

Evaluate: A test center simulates hundreds of end-to-end phone calls, scoring agents for accuracy, CSAT, and task completion before launch.

Launch: Synthflow runs on its own global telephony infrastructure not third-party vendors delivering sub-100 ms latency and 99.9% uptime.

Learn: Analytics dashboards and granular logs track every call, webhook, and event, supported by built-in Auto-QA.

Large enterprise call centers handle millions of repetitive calls billing questions, scheduling, verifications that tie up agents and drive long hold times. Voice AI is the obvious solution, but most deployments collapse under messy routing, latency, brittle integrations, and unpredictable agent behavior.

"Most voice AI dies in production because teams cannot control the layers that define performance," said Sassun Mirzakhan-Saky, Co-Founder and CTO of Synthflow AI. "By owning the telephony, testing, and orchestration layers, we have removed that uncertainty. BELL makes success repeatable."

Synthflow uses OpenAI's GPT-4.1, 5, and 5.1 model family across different parts of the product, selecting models with the right reasoning abilities to optimize performance in real time.

Eva Spannagl, Head of Startups, DACH, at OpenAI, added: "Our frontier AI models and developer tools help customers like Synthflow create enterprise-grade, real-time systems. Synthflow is a great example of how to build on our models to create reliable, production-ready outcomes from day one."

Built on BELL, Synthflow AI's no-code platform enables enterprises to design, test, and deploy robust AI voice agents in weeks (not months) while staying fully compliant with SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR.

For more information, visit www.synthflow.ai

About Synthflow

Synthflow is the enterprise platform for Voice AI. Founded in 2023, the company helps organisations automate phone interactions through secure, human-like conversations that integrate directly with existing telephony and CRM systems. Synthflow's platform delivers sub-100 ms latency, 99.9% uptime, and multilingual support across over 50 languages, and is fully compliant with SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR.

Learn more at www.synthflow.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202227955/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: press@synthflow.ai