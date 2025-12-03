4C Group AB: 4C North America Inc. strengthens its position in the United States with new development project from the US Department of War (DoW)

4C Group AB (publ) ("4C") announces that its US subsidiary, 4C North America Inc., has received a preliminary award for a substantial development project from a customer within the US Department of War (DoW). The project is focused on the development of new functionality in the area of exercises and training.



The contract is expected to total approximately USD 3 million (SEK 28.4 million) during 2026, with a planned project start in Q1 2026, and has the potential to be expanded by an additional approximately USD 3.6 million (SEK 34.0 million) in 2027. The final value and scope will be determined once the contract is finalized.



"This project demonstrates that our investment in the North American market is delivering results. The confidence shown by a customer within the US Department of War, tasking us with developing advanced capabilities in exercises and training underscores our ability to deliver high quality in an area that is becoming increasingly important for the defence sector as it faces complex and rapidly evolving demands." says Jonas Jonsson, CEO of 4C Group AB.

For further information, contact:

4C Group AB (publ)

Jonas Jonsson, CEO

Veronica Wallin, CFO

investor.relations@4cstrategies.com | + 46 (0) 8 522 27 900

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Australia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C".

investors.4cstrategies.com

This information is information that 4C Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-03 07:30 CET.