Integrum AB: Integrum's rights issue oversubscribed

Integrum AB (publ) ("Integrum" or the "Company") announced on October 16, 2025 that the Board of Directors had resolved to carry out an issue of shares of series B with preferential right for existing shareholders of up to approximately SEK 42.7 million (the "Rights Issue"). The Board of Directors' resolution on the Rights Issue was approved at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on November 10, 2025. Integrum hereby announces that subscription by exercise of and through application of subscription without subscription rights amount to 18,711,946 shares, corresponding to approximately 351 percent of the Rights Issue. Meaning the Rights Issue is oversubscribed and accordingly, the guarantee commitments will not be utilized. Integrum will receive proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 42.7 million before deduction of costs attributable to the Rights Issue.

"The considerable interest in participating in our capital raising and the strong support from our shareholders is very encouraging and a sign of confidence in our ongoing strategic shift. We are grateful for your support and we will continue at an unabated pace and do everything to live up to your expectations. The capital raising gives us the flexibility to build a more robust and scalable business.", says Martin Hillsten, CEO Integrum.

Outcome

The breakdown of the outcome of the Rights Issue shows that 4,815,414 shares, corresponding to approximately 90.3 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights. In addition, application for subscription of 13,896,532 shares without subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 260.6 percent of the Rights Issue, have been received. Integrum will receive proceeds of approximately SEK 42.7 million before deduction of cost attributable to the Rights Issue that are expected to amount to approximately SEK 5.2 million.

Allotment of shares subscribed for without preferential right (i.e. without subscription rights) in the Rights Issue will be conducted according to the principles set out in the information document prepared in connection with the Rights Issue, published by the Company on November 14, 2025. Notification of allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights will be sent via a contract note to the parties that are allotted such shares, and payment for such shares shall be made in cash in accordance with the instructions in the contract note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notice of allotment in accordance with the procedures of the nominee.

Dilution, number of shares and share capital

Before the execution of the Rights Issue, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,493,402.96 allocated between 21,334,328 shares, of which 640,000 are shares of series A and 20,694,328 are shares of series B. Following registration of the 5,333,582 new shares of series B issued in the Rights Issue, Integrum's share capital will be SEK 1,866,753.70 and the total number of shares will increase to 26,667,910 shares, of which 640,000 are shares of series A and 26,027,910 are shares of series B.

This corresponds to a dilution of 20.0 percent of the capital and approximately 16.4 percent of the votes in the Company.

Trading in BTA and conversion into shares of series B

BTA (paid subscribed share) (Sw. "betald tecknad aktie") will be subject to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market until December 10, 2025. BTA is expected to be converted into shares of series B and to begin to trade on Nasdaq First North Growth Market on or about December 16, 2025.

Advisors

Integrum has engaged DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB as financial and legal advisors in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Hillsten, CEO

Tel: +46 733 55 28 32

Email: martin.hillsten@integrum.se

About Integrum

Integrum is a publicly traded company (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) based outside of Gothenburg, Sweden, with a U.S. subsidiary in San Francisco. Since 1990, its OPRA® Implant System has helped improve the quality of life for hundreds of people who are amputees by directly attaching a prosthesis to the bone and musculoskeletal system, therefore avoiding the need for a socket. Based on osseointegration, the bone-anchored implant system offers a range of benefits, including improved mobility and function, enhanced comfort, reduced pressure, a stable attachment and more. The OPRA® Implant System was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and is the only FDA-approved bone-anchored implant system specifically designed for use in amputees available in the U.S. Today, Integrum continues to perform research and develop custom-made medical device solutions in close collaboration with scientists and clinicians. To learn more, please visit https://integrum.se/.

Important information

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company has prepared an information document in the form provided for in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation. The Information Document is available on the Company's website, www.integrum.se. The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, which is the national competent authority, has not approved nor reviewed the Information Document. Each investor is advised to make their own assessment of whether it is appropriate to invest in the Company.

Forward-looking statements

The English text is an unofficial translation of the original Swedish text. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

