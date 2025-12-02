Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P7NB | ISIN: DK0061273125 | Ticker-Symbol: 50O
Düsseldorf
03.12.25 | 08:12
0,861 Euro
+0,47 % +0,004
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHAPE ROBOTICS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHAPE ROBOTICS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2025 19:50 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shape Robotics A/S: Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting

Company Announcement No. 31-25
Copenhagen, 02 December 2025

Shape Robotics A/S ("Shape Robotics" or the "Company") hereby announces that the Shape Robotics A/S ("Shape Robotics" or the "Company") hereby announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") referenced in Company Announcement no. 24-25 of 03 November 2025 has been cancelled.

In light of the restructuring process currently underway and the Company's focus on stabilising and reorganising its financial and operational foundation, it has been decided to address the items originally intended for the EGM at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") instead. The AGM is expected to be held at the end of February 2026.

Further information regarding the AGM, including the formal notice and agenda, will be communicated to shareholders towards the end of January 2026, in accordance with applicable regulation.

Additional information
Mark-Robert Abraham, Chief Executive Officer
Tlf.: + 45 42 50 30 80
Email: ir@shaperobotics.com
CVR-nr. 38322656
www.shaperobotics.com ?


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.