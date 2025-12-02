Shape Robotics A/S: Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting

Company Announcement No. 31-25

Copenhagen, 02 December 2025

Shape Robotics A/S ("Shape Robotics" or the "Company") hereby announces that the Shape Robotics A/S ("Shape Robotics" or the "Company") hereby announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") referenced in Company Announcement no. 24-25 of 03 November 2025 has been cancelled.

In light of the restructuring process currently underway and the Company's focus on stabilising and reorganising its financial and operational foundation, it has been decided to address the items originally intended for the EGM at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") instead. The AGM is expected to be held at the end of February 2026.

Further information regarding the AGM, including the formal notice and agenda, will be communicated to shareholders towards the end of January 2026, in accordance with applicable regulation.