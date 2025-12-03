Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:

ISIN NAME

DK0061273125 SHAPE ROBOTICS

Shape Robotics A/S (the company) has been given observation status, as the company has informed that two board members have resigned with effect from 2 December 2025, the company's board now consists of only one member.

According to rule 4.1.1 g) of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment if an issuer does not fulfill the requirements for admission to trading.

We refer to the company announcement disclosed by the company on 2 December 2025.

