GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2025 23:06 Uhr
Trump Media & Technology Group: Trump Media Reaches Amicable Settlement of Legal Dispute

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today that Trump Media and United Atlantic Ventures reached an amicable settlement of their dispute and all claims by Trump Media against United Atlantic Ventures have been mutually resolved.

About Trump Media and Technology Group

The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. Trump Media is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

Investor Relations Contact

Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America)
Email: shannon.devine@mzgroup.us

Media Contact

press@tmtgcorp.com


