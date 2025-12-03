

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - To address the growing global health challenge of obesity, the World Health Organization has released its first guideline on the use of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapies for treating obesity as a chronic, relapsing disease.



Obesity, which affects more than 1 billion people, was associated with 3.7 million deaths worldwide in 2024, according to WHO. Without decisive action, the number of people with obesity is projected to double by 2030.



In September 2025, WHO added GLP-1 therapies to its Essential Medicines List for managing type 2 diabetes in high-risk groups. With the new guideline, WHO issues conditional recommendations for using these therapies to support people living with obesity in overcoming this serious health challenge, as part of a comprehensive approach that includes healthy diets, regular physical activity and support from health professionals.



'Obesity is a major global health challenge that WHO is committed to addressing by supporting countries and people worldwide to control it, effectively and equitably. Our new guidance recognizes that obesity is a chronic disease that can be treated with comprehensive and lifelong care,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. 'While medication alone won't solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms.'



Obesity is a complex, chronic disease and a major driver of non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer. It also contributes to poorer outcomes of patients who have infectious diseases.



Beyond its health impacts, the global economic cost of obesity is predicted to reach $3 trillion annually by 2030. The guideline can help efforts to reduce skyrocketing health costs associated with managing the condition and associated health complications.



The new WHO guidance contains two key conditional recommendations.



GLP-1 therapies may be used by adults, but excluding pregnant women, for the long-term treatment of obesity. While the efficacy of these therapies in treating obesity and improving metabolic and other outcomes was evident, the recommendation is conditional due to limited data on their long-term efficacy and safety.



WHO recommends that intensive behavioral interventions, including structured interventions involving healthy diet and physical activity, may be offered to adults living with obesity prescribed GLP-1 therapies.



