Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN): Brand Engagement Network Announces a 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. ("BEN" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BNAI) today announced that it will effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on December 12, 2025. At the effective time, every ten shares of the Company's common stock will be automatically combined into one share. The reverse stock split will not impact the number of authorized shares or the par value of the common stock.

Following the reverse stock split, the Company's common stock will continue trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "BNAI" and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at market open on December 12, 2025. The new CUSIP number will be 104932 207.

Cash in Lieu of Fractional Shares

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who would otherwise receive a fractional share will receive a cash payment equal to the fractional share amount multiplied by the closing price of the Company's common stock on the trading day immediately prior to the effective time.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company is acting as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders holding shares in book-entry or through a broker will have their accounts automatically adjusted and do not need to take any action.

Further details are available in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 1, 2025.

About Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN)Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN) (Nasdaq: BNAI) develops conversational AI agents built for regulated and customer-centric industries. Its proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELM) with retrieval-augmented generation enables enterprises to deploy multimodal, compliance-first AI across chat, voice, avatar, and digital channels. With 21 issued patents, a growing IP portfolio, and early adoption across life sciences, healthcare, insurance, financial services, hospitality, retail, and automotive, BEN is positioned at the intersection of enterprise AI adoption and rising regulatory demand. For more information, visit www.beninc.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the reverse stock split and related expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties involving market conditions, operational and regulatory factors, technology changes, competitive dynamics, and other risks detailed in our SEC filings. We do not undertake to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN)