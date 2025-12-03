

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Eckert & Ziegler AG (EUZ.F, EUZ.DE), a German isotope technology components firm, said on Wednesday that it has agreed to supply Actinium-225, or Ac-225, to SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.(326030.KS), a South Korean drug maker.



The supply of Actinium-225 will boost SK Biopharmaceuticals' research and development activities in radiopharmaceutical therapies.



SK Biopharmaceuticals' development pipeline includes SKL35501, a radiopharmaceutical labeled with Ac-225 with potential in the treatment of multiple types of cancer, including colorectal, breast, pancreatic, and others.



The German company is a supplier of Gallium-68, Lutetium-177, Yttrium-90, and Actinium-225 in GMP quality to pharmaceutical companies and research institutions.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News