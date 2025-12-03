viagogo, the leading global secondary ticketing marketplace, today announced a new partnership with Booking.com, one of the world's largest travel platforms, to make event-going even more seamless. Through the industry-first partnership, fans purchasing tickets on viagogo can now easily add hotels, flights, rental cars, attractions, and more through Booking.com turning a bucket list gig into a complete experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251203376143/en/

From Tickets to Takeoff: Gig-Tripping Made Seamless with viagogo and Booking.com

Responding to fan demand for holistic event experiences, the partnership builds on the growing global phenomenon of "gig-tripping" fans traveling specifically to attend concerts, games, and cultural events. viagogo data for 2025 shows:

The top three destinations for UK fans abroad are: 1. Madrid, 2. Amsterdam, 3. Rome.

are: 1. Madrid, 2. Amsterdam, 3. Rome. 27% more UK fans travelled to international events in 2025 than in 2024.

travelled to international events in 2025 than in 2024. International buyers heading to UK events increased by 41% year-over-year

"Live events are driving global travel, and viagogo is leading that movement. With Booking.com, we are making it easier than ever for fans to go from buying a ticket to planning their entire trip all in one place they already trust," saidShaun Stewart, VP of Direct Issuance at viagogo. "Whether it's a big game, a sold-out concert, or a must-see West End show, our customers can now extend the experience beyond the ticket."

Once fans purchase their tickets on viagogo, they'll be offered tailored travel options to:

Search and book places to stay near event venues.

Add flights and car rentals for out-of-town trips.

Discover and reserve local attractions, tours, and activities.

"We are excited to partner with viagogo to help fans get the most out of their live event experiences," said Cintia O. Tavella Gomez, Director of Partnerships at Booking.com. "From accommodations to attractions, Booking.com's breadth of travel services will complement viagogo's marketplace and create a more connected and convenient journey for fans."

Booking.com is partnering with viagogo internationally and StubHub North America. The integration has rolled out across viagogo's website and app in the UK, with additional markets to follow.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About viagogo

viagogo is the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, anywhere. Through viagogo internationally and StubHub, our platform in North America, we service customers in 200 countries territories in 33 languages and 48 available currencies. With more than 300 million tickets available to events around the world annually -- from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater -- viagogo offers the safest, most convenient way to buy or sell tickets to the most memorable live experiences.

About Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travellers with memorable experiences every day.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251203376143/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact press@viagogo.com