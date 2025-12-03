

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has opened a new bilateral combined command post for air defense in Bahrain.



Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister of Bahrain opened the facility at Ras Al Bar Camp.



Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S Central Command attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony.



'Bahrain has been an essential partner in regional security for decades,' said Cooper. 'The new Combined Command Post marks a significant step forward in enhancing the regional air defense architecture.'



The new facility will be staffed by American, Bahraini forces, and serve as a hub for integrated air defense planning, coordination, and operations. This is CENTCOM's second bilateral air defense command post in the region.



As a major non-NATO ally, Bahrain hosts the headquarters for the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet and the U.S.-led Combined Maritime Forces, which consists of 47 nations.



