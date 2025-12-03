Pensana Plc - Annual General Meeting - Chairman's Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

3 December 2025

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Annual General Meeting - Chairman's Presentation

Pensana is pleased to advise that the presentation slides from the Chairman's Presentation at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, have been published on the Company's website: www.pensana.co.uk

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:

Shareholder/analystenquiries:

PensanaPlc

Paul Atherley, Chairman

IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer